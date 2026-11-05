The Wests Tigers have been plunged into fresh boardroom controversy, with a key figure within the club's ownership structure stood down pending an investigation just days after players returned to pre-season training.

Daniel Paton, a Wests Tigers board member and chief executive officer of Holman Barnes Group, has been stood down after complaints were made against him, although the reasons behind the decision remain unknown.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Paton was left 'blindsided' by an emergency board meeting on Wednesday.

Staff were informed on Thursday that he would be taking a period of leave.

“Holman Barnes Group advises that chief executive officer Daniel Paton is currently on a period of leave,” a statement read.

“The board has appointed Michelle Nielsen, the group's chief commercial officer, as interim chief executive officer.”

Holman Barnes Group owns 90 per cent of the Wests Tigers and operates through West Magpies Pty Ltd.

This makes Paton's position within the organisation a significant one.

He joined the Tigers board at the end of 2025 before securing an internal promotion to Holman Barnes Group CEO last August, having previously served as the company's chief financial officer.

The latest development adds to an increasingly tumultuous period for the Tigers' ownership group, which has been plagued by political infighting, legal action, multi-year bans for former board members and the dismissal of multiple independent directors.

It also presents an early obstacle for newly appointed Wests Tigers CEO Shaun Mielekamp, who took up the position in August this year.

With the club attempting to establish stability both on and off the field, the latest controversy threatens to bring further unwanted attention to the Tigers' administration as they prepare for the 2027 NRL season.