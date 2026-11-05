Across 26 gruelling rounds, some of the game's brightest talents have taken to the field of play. For some, it's a chance to push for a first-grade debut and become a permanent feature in years to come.
After one of the most competitive seasons in NSW Cup history, we at The League Scene have decided to list seven of the most exciting prospects yet to make their NRL debut that could make their way into the top flight next season.
7. Jordi Mazzone - South Sydney Rabbitohs
After his pathway seemingly stalled at the Bulldogs. Jordi Mazzone took a punt to revive his career, heading to the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a low-risk deal. The 22-year-old burst onto the scene with the Dogs, scoring 12 tries in 12 matches across the last three seasons in the NSW Cup after lighting up the aged competitions.
The speed demon crossed for 23 tries in 18 matches to become the top try scorer in the competition. Mazzone had six matches where he scored two or more tries, including a four-try haul against Manly in Round 14.
Wayne Bennett hasn't been afraid to reward emerging players, with Latrell Siegwalt, Ashton Ward, Matt Dufty and John Radel all earning NRL debuts in recent seasons from NSW Cup.
Your comment about the reticence of Craig Fitzgibbon to give youngsters a chance is spot on the money. Don’t expect Felix Faiatilli to fare any better.
The younger brother of Storm sensation Cooper Clarke..
uh, pretty sure cooper is younger then him but i digress?