The Parramatta Eels have moved to bolster their outside-back stocks, securing Fijian international Zion Johnson on a train-and-trial contract for the 2027 NRL season.

Johnson, 25, arrives at the club from the Queensland Cup, where he has impressed with the Sunshine Coast Falcons over the past few seasons.

The outside back has made 42 appearances for the Falcons, scoring 34 tries and producing 38 line-breaks, showcasing his attacking ability and potential to add another dimension to Parramatta's backline.

As per Fox Sports, Johnson will be given the opportunity to push for a full-time position in the Eels' NRL squad, providing valuable depth across the outside backs.

His arrival comes at an important time for Parramatta, who are set to be without Apa Twidle, Sean Russell and Richard Penisini in their outside-back stocks heading into the 2027 campaign.

The club's backline depth could also be influenced by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Josh Addo-Carr, whose future remains unclear despite his B-sample drug test returning a negative result.

While Johnson will initially arrive on a train-and-trial arrangement, his impressive try-scoring record in the Queensland Cup provides Parramatta with an intriguing option as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.