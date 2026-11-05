The Manly Sea Eagles have moved to retain one of their biggest stars in their squad by offering Kangaroos representative Tom Trbojevic a fresh deal.

Trbojevic is currently able to speak with rival NRL clubs for a deal in 2028, but given his past loyalty to the club, famously offering to take a pay cut before the NRL intervened, it's unlikely of an exit from the club before retirement.

Fresh reports from the Sydney Morning Herald reveal there is an offer available for Trbojevic to accept, which is a two-year deal.

Trbojevic is currently carving it up on the wing for Australia during the World Cup, equalling as the top try scorer in the tournament with seven.

Turbo has had a colourful history with soft tissue injuries, hampering his 2026 season, which saw Manly cycle through some fullback options in his absence.

The 30-year-old's injury history has always been a point of conjecture among fans, but when Trbojevic is at his flying best, there aren't many better in the game.

The club has also begun planning for the fullback role in the post-Turbo era and has also tabled a two-year extension for Lehi Hopoate, who is also off-contract at the end of 2027.

Hopoate has shown he has what it takes to be a long-term fullback option at NRL level, and is currently showing his worth as first-choice in the role for Tonga during their successful World Cup campaign.

If Hopoate were to explore his options, there would be plenty of interest on the open market to get a 21-year-old star of his calibre, but Manly are looking to block a poaching raid with their extension offer.

It is also believed Fijian international Caleb Navale is in deep negotiations to remain at the Sea Eagles.

Navale has had only a handful of NRL games across 2024 to 2026, but has shown genuine class in the lock position with slick ball playing and powerful leg drive making him ideal for the increased ruck speed in the NRL.

The rising star seems to be the obvious candidate to have the baton handed to him by Jake Trbojevic, who has owned the lock position for the last ten years with great passion and pride.

It shapes as a massive retention coup if Manly can lock down the trio of off-contract talent as coach Kieran Foran navigates his first full season at the helm, shaping his dream roster.

The club has recently re-signed rising brotherly duo Onitoni and Ashton Large long-term, who are destined to break through to the NRL and play consistently within the next 24 months.

Onitoni made his NRL debut in Round 26 last year, playing the final 20 minutes of the match in the halves and didn't look out of place after he represented the Junior NSW Blues a couple of months prior.

On top of that, the Sea Eagles have Tolutau Koula and Haumole Olakau'atu locked up on long-term deals, as well as Brandon Wakeham and breakout star Clayton Faulalo extending in 2026.

It creates a promising nucleus of talent heading into the backend of the 2020s as Manly look to bounce back to becoming a powerhouse club on the field.