PNG Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou has made it known that he believes PNG star Gairo Voro's development is best suited to England with the London Broncos in 2027.

The crafty five-eighth has signed with the PNG Chiefs for 2028 on a development deal, with an expectation that it can be upgraded into a Top 30 role with quick progression.

As revealed by Zero Tackle last week, Voro is tipped to depart the Broncos and link up with the Chiefs feeder club, the PNG Hunters, to have him prepared in an NRL system before he makes his mark in 2028.

Although Demetriou, who coaches Voro in clubland at the Broncos and at international level, believes it would be a "step back" for Gairo to ply his trade at the Hunters in the QLD Cup next season.

"In London I hope," Demetriou responded when asked where Gairo will be playing next year.

"That's the plan. That's where we want him.

"There's been a lot of talk about Gairo coming back to play for the Hunters, but in my personal opinion, I think that would be a step back for him.

"I think his best development as a player and a person would be to go back to London."

The Broncos are finalising a deal with the RFL to join the Super League in 2027, with Demetriou arguing Voro's best development will come when the Broncos join the top-flight English competition.

Although an official confirmation has still yet to come as the final touches are being made for a 15-team Super League competition.

"Obviously, there's been some delays around that (promotion) purely because the RFL and the English clubs are doing a great job at making this the most drawn-out process I've ever seen.

"But hopefully, we are getting there."

Despite this, Demetriou was all praise of Voro and will stand with him in whatever decision he makes for 2027.

"I've had that conversation with him, but I'll support whatever he wants to do. He's a great kid," he added.

"If we weren't playing Super League, 100% he (should) go back and play for the feeder system for the Chiefs.

"But playing in Super League is another step up for him, consistently week-in, week-out, also getting to work on his English and his comms (language and communication) and being out of his comfort zone.

"I think if he goes back (to Hunters), he goes back to the PNG style of comms. It's not going to help him when the Chiefs come in.

"As I've said, I've got a lot of time for him. I'll support whatever he wants to do."

Voro's Kumuls teammates Finley Glare and Morea Morea have also signed deals to play in Port Moresby in 2028 with the Chiefs, but it is expected they will remain in London when the Broncos enter the Super League next year.

Voro is tipped to be a future superstar for the Chiefs, and was instrumental in the playmaking duties for the Kumuls in their latest World Cup campaign this year.

Similar playing style as Jarome Luai, Voro has a lethal running game and can easily put the ball on a string for his outside men.

The 23-year-old Kumul scored two tries, recorded two try assists and forced one dropout in his three matches as he prepares for his looming NRL entry for the Chiefs.

In his debut season with the Broncos, Voro played the whole year and guided the Broncos to the Championship title, winning 78-6 over Doncaster to be in the frame for Super League promotion.

His debut season was so impressive he was crowned Betfred Championship Player of the Year in 2026, building towards what will be an exciting career for Voro in Papua New Guinea.