Following earlier reports that Nathan Cleary will strike a new deal with the Penrith Panthers, new details have come to light.

Cleary was expected to re-sign before the November 1 window opened, but the nasty injuries he sustained in September forced setbacks in the negotiation, which pushed contract talks into the start of this month.

Regardless, 9News is reporting Cleary is keen to accept a two-year extension with the Panthers, accompanied by an extra two-year option in his favour, meaning he could stay as long as 2032 in his next contract.

The deal hasn't officially been completed, but an agreement has been reached, with only the nitty-gritty finalising touches to be made.

It is a massive blow for the PNG Chiefs, who were hoping to secure Cleary's signature as their marquee signing heading into their inaugural season.

It would have seen Cleary link up with former premiership-winning teammates Jarome Luai and Brian To'o.

It is believed the Chiefs will now turn their attention towards recruiting Sam Walker after the Roosters officially withdrew their extension offer last week.

The Panthers' massive retention coup is only one part of the puzzle for keeping their premiership stars, which they are still working through, including Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo and Moses Leota, who are all November 1 guys.

Cleary's latest extension will see him lead the club through a new era without Ivan, his father, after he steps down from coaching duties in 2027.

Assistant coach Peter Wallace will replace Cleary Sr. for 2028, and could also see younger brother Jett return to the club and play long-term next to Nathan in the halves in a fitting change of guard at the foot of the mountains.