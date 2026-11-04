Exiting West Tigers hooker Tristan Hope has picked up a new club for next season, locking in a one-year deal with the Brisbane Tigers.

Hope has previously played for the QLD feeder side before he made the move to Concord to push for an NRL debut in 2025.

The Toowoomba-product has made 10 appearances in the NRL. Five last year and five in 2026.

Hope appeared on Benji Marshall's departing players list last week, with the club finalising its changes and picking up Jayden Brailey to aid Apisai Koroisau in the dummy half duties next season.

Hope was the starting hooker of the Brisbane side that won the 2023 QLD Cup against the Burleigh Bears and will return to fight for more title success in the Sunshine State competition.

The Tigers got the job done 22-18 on Grand Final day in 2023, led by a stacked Tigers outfit including Jonah Pezet, Joe Chan, Ryley Jacks, Hope, and former NRL player Corey Thompson.

The Brisbane reserve outfit currently has an affiliation deal with the Perth Bears, giving Hope room for growth into an NRL system once again if things can go his way in 2027.

The club has also signed former NRL half Daejarn Asi to play for them in 2027 after seeking a release from his Castleford Tigers contract in the Super League.

Hope entered the Wests Tigers Top 30 in 2026, getting first-grade minutes under his belt after skipper Koroisau faced a tough suspension from a hip-drop tackle mid-way through the year.

Brisbane made the finals last season but were knocked out in the first round by the Townsville Blackhawks, with Hope returning to familiar surroundings to continue his rugby league journey.