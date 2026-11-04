The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed yet another signing, with Connor Muhleisen locked in for the next two years.

The dummy half has had a tough time of it when it comes to injuries, but bounced back from an ACL injury at the end of 2026 to return to first-grade.

Originally debuting with the Dragons as a highly touted youngster back in 2023, Muhleisen has now managed 13 NRL games, with two of those coming at the end of 2026 where he impressed out of the ruck.

That followed an impressive return from injury in the reserve grade competition, where he has plenty of experience with 89 games under his belt, dating back to his 2021 debut.

Dean Young said he loves that Muhleisen is a loyal Dragon.

“Connor is consistent and competes incredibly hard, and that's what I value most as a coach,” Young said.

“I know exactly what I'm going to get from him every time he steps onto the field. His journey hasn't always been smooth sailing, which makes me respect his resilience and the way he's continued to push through challenges. I also love the fact that he's been at this club since he was 14 years old. That kind of loyalty and connection means something, and I know how much this club means to him.”

The youngster will be in the mix for a spot at the Dragons in 2027, where Jacob Liddle is expected to wear the number nine and be backed up by Connor Watson.

Watson though can play multiple positions, and will depart for the PNG Chiefs at the end of 2027, so it could be that as part of the six-man bench both Muhleisen and Watson are considered by coach Dean Young, who is plotting a rapid progression at the joint-venture, who picked up the wooden spoon in 2026.

Muhleisen's signing for 2028 as well means he is almost certain to play a one-two punch with Liddle in that season, and push for more first-grade honours.

“It's a great feeling to be extending my time with the Dragons,” Muhleisen said.

“I supported the club as a kid, and I've been in the system since I was 14 – this place means a lot to me. This year had its ups and downs, but it ended on a high for me, and I'm looking forward to returning for preseason. Deano has been a great mentor to me, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve over the coming years.”

Muhleisen was heavily linked to the Perth Bears in recent times, but has decided to remain with the Red V in the same way Brad Morkos also recently did.

The outside back has signed with the Dragons through 2027, despite the Perth Bears showing heavy interest in a player who played under-19 State of Origin a number of years ago before departing to Canberra and then exiting rugby league for some years.

The Dragons have made re-signing talented local juniors a priority in recent times, with the club locking up all of Dally M team of the year player Hamish Stewart, Toby Couchman, Ryan Couchman, Jacob Halangahu, Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Dylan Egan and Jacob Webster on new deals.

They have also locked up the signings of Scott Drinkwater, Phillip Sami, Luke Metcalf, Kodi Nikorima and Keaon Koloamatangi alongside Watson for 2027.