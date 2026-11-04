The NRL is closing in on securing Tokyo as the location for Round 1 in the 2028 NRL season.

The Japanese city is likely to be part of the NRL's 'Global Round' ambition, which would see different games played across the world in the head office's bid to globalise the code.

However, momentum is growing that the Sydney Roosters will play the Brisbane Broncos in Round 1 to kick off the 2028 season in Tokyo, according to reports from journalist Buzz Rothfield on Triple M NRL.

Both powerhouse NRL clubs have powerful major sponsors, including sports manufacturer Adidas with the Roosters and car brand KIA with the Broncos, both brands holding a strong international reach with powerbrokers of each keen on the endeavour to Asia.

There are also plenty of mega-stadiums to choose from in the city, including an enclosed dome similar to Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Japan strikes as a likely destination, with the country's powerful love for rugby hopefully playing a role in getting exposure to the 13-man code among the locals.

The time zones between Australia's busy east coast and Japan are favourable for Aussie viewers to tune into the broadcasting back home, with Tokyo sitting only two hours behind AEST.

It makes sure TV ratings can continue to dominate while the NRL explores new horizons in their ambitious project.

Rothfield also mentioned Las Vegas is set to continue its scheduled Round 1 slot despite the NRL only having a couple of years left on their deal with the Nevada government, and the Japanese fixture is unlikely to affect the NRL on American soil, with both expected to take place.

With the Las Vegas matches proving that NRL fans will travel across the Pacific Ocean to the USA to support, Tokyo shapes up as a favourable destination and is much closer to Australia and New Zealand, which would hope to bring in more travellers.

The Storm will face the Tigers to kick off the 2027 season before the Eels and Titans meet in the fourth Vegas instalment.