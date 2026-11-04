Newcastle Knights star Bradman Best has revealed he never received a supposed million dollar per year contract offer from the club.

Best's future has been under the microscope in recent months, with the star centre able to head to November 1 given he is off-contract at the end of 2027.

It has been rumoured for some months that the Parramatta Eels are the leading contender for his signature and have made him their top priority.

Other clubs chasing star outside backs are also understood to be interested, while the Knights themselves were understood to be looking at Jack Bostock at one point, a sure sign they were not confident about Best's future.

Best, who went past November 1 last time he was off-contract before ultimately re-signing with the Knights, seemed to throw renewed hope of re-signing a fortnight ago following the departure of Peter O'Sullivan, indicating he would resume what were paused talks with the club.

From Australian camp, that is a difficult prospect though, and his latest comments, speaking to News Corp have indicated a reported deal of $1 million per year for the next 4 years has never materialised.

“That hasn't been the case,” Best told the publication.

“I don't know where that offer came from. I don't know who leaked it, but it's not the case.

“I never received the deal which has been put out, and I don't know how that figure has been put out.

“At the moment, it's just all talk.”

Best has been named to start for the Kangaroos against Samoa in this Sunday's semi-final, and it's unlikely a deal will be done prior to the end of the World Cup.

The Knights salary cap is understood to be stretched given their deals already in play or Dylan Brown and Kalyn Ponga, but Best is a known retention priority for the 2026 grand finalists.