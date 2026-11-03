The Warrington Wolves have announced the re-signing of former NRL superstar Sam Burgess as head coach, extending his time at the Wire out to 2028.

Burgess has led Warrington to three finals matches since the start of his time at the club at the beginning of the 2024 season.

On top of that, the Wolves have just come off a Grand Final appearance, going down to Wakefield 23-10 at Old Trafford in October.

Burgess, known for his tenacity and high-octane attitude during his playing days, became a fan-favourite at South Sydney during his career.

It led to plenty of noise suggesting Burgess would one day return to Australia to coach the Rabbitohs, with that noise getting softer and softer after this latest extension.

Burgess has been recognised for his pathway progression, advancing Warrington junior talent through the ranks.

It includes handing Arron Lindop his debut at the start of 2024 to having 12 local players feature in the Wolves lineup against Toulouse this year, which was a club record.

The South Sydney legend has also won a Clive Churchill Medal, engineering a 47-year drought-breaking premiership triumph in 2014 after sustaining a broken cheekbone in the first hit up of the match from a collision with English Test teammate James Graham.

On top of his clubland achievements, he has played for England and Great Britain 26 times and captained his nation in the World Cup Final in 2017.

Burgess says he is thrilled to be extending his time at Warrington and remains excited about what the future at the club holds.

“It's a real honour to extend my time at the Wire, and I'm excited to continue leading this club forward," Burgess said in a Warrington statement.

“I love what we're doing and believe we're not far away from achieving what we are all chasing.

“A big thank you to Simon [Moran], Stuart [Middleton] and Karl [Fitzpatrick] for their trust, and, of course, to the supporters for their backing of me and the team.

“My family and I are loving life in Warrington, and we look forward to the next couple of years here.”

Warrington finished third in the Super League regular season with 20 wins and seven losses in their 2026 campaign.