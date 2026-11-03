Former Sydney Roosters centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall will return to Bondi in a coaching role to bring the premiership-winning culture to the next generation of stars.

Kenny-Dowall went on LinkedIn to provide an update on his coaching change.

He spent last season in a coaching role at his former NRL club, Newcastle Knights.

The Kiwi outside worked this season as a pathways and development coach in the Hunter, but will take a more hands-on role as the Roosters Academy and Harold Matthews head coach for 2027.

Kenny-Dowall helped thwart the Roosters in this year's Harold Matthews Grand Final, with the Knights winning 22-0, and will now switch sides to the tri-colours as the main coach.

Finishing up his career at Hull KR in 2023, Kenny-Dowall has played 93 Super League matches for the club and 277 NRL games between the Roosters and the Knights.

Kenny-Dowall played a major role in the Roosters' push to the 2013 Grand Final, scoring a crucial try to thwart Manly and claim the title that year.

With plenty of international experience for New Zealand, including 21 games in the black and white between 2007 and 2016, with nine Test tries to his name.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Trent Robinson and the club were reshaping their coaching staff following the exit of Matt King (NSW Blues) and Michael Cheika (NSW Waratahs)

Now, Kenny-Dowall has confirmed the news, leading to an intriguing change of guard in Bondi through the coaching pathways to help keep the foot on the throttle with the winning culture.