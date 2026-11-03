Melbourne Storm and Australian Kangaroos star Harry Grant is willing to play fewer games in a schedule-reduced NRL season to solve the 'November 1' contract fiasco.

This year has been the most high-profile and well-documented free-agency period in NRL history, with many stars across the league currently without a contract in 2028 and willing to explore their options.

So much so that it has reduced the noise and hype for the two blockbuster semi-finals in the World Cup this weekend following the first of November kicking off, where players unsigned beyond 2027 can negotiate with rival clubs.

Under his contract, Grant is one of those stars and believes a shortened season could allow more breathing room between the international window and contract negotiations between players, teams and agents.

Many have already called for a reduced season given the World Cup pushes into mid-November, which already means most players have had their break and have returned to gruelling preseason to prepare for 2027 while the international stars are still going.

“Maybe we could shorten the season,” Grant told the Newswire.

“Then you have a World Cup where everyone can play footy, and you have your conversations off the back of that. I'm not sure.

“That's an easy idea, and I know there's an understanding that maybe a shorter season would get a bit more footy and open up some rep windows with Origin, Australia, Samoa and Tonga.

“You see what the game's bringing in now, so maybe that's part of it too.”

Grant is all for the idea and open to changes to the current schedule if it puts the game in a better place.

“There are obviously conversations, but I'd like to think we can have some mature conversations collectively going forward,” Grant said.

“I've certainly got some opinions myself, but it doesn't mean they're always right. They're just a feel thing and an understanding.

“Collectively, if you get a few things that you think can take the game forward in a better fashion, then I'm all for it, but you've got to have support throughout to do that too.”

The Storm superstar's future in Melbourne has come into focus after he was linked to the Titans because of his availability to negotiate early with a 2028 player option clause in his contract.

Grant will line up at hooker for Australia on Sunday in a sudden-death knockout against Samoa as the Kangaroos defend their World Cup silverware.