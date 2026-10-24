The Gold Coast Titans are expected to make a big play for Melbourne Storm star Harry Grant when he heads to the open market.

On November 20, 2025, Melbourne Storm confirmed a two-year extension that would keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

Grant had activated a player option to remain for 2026 back in 2024.

The NRL website said Grant was signed on in 2028, per Melbourne's announcement.

However, Grant has a player option for the 2028 season that must be activated or declined by November 1, which is one week away.

The Melbourne skipper has been linked to a potential move to the Newcastle Knights.

Heading to Newcastle would see him potentially join the 2026 grand finalists and form an elite spine with Kalyn Ponga, Dylan Brown and Fletcher Sharpe.

However, the club would only target the Storm captain if they don't sign Bradman Best.

In a new report from The Daily Telegraph, the Titans have prepared to make a $1 million bid to see Grant return to Queensland.

The Titans will be one of many clubs planning bids to lure Grant away from the Storm.

Although Grant has no issues at the Storm, he has considered Gold Coast and Newcastle because they are beachside locations.

Lifestyle and family links to Port Macquarie are expected to be a priority in a potential move away from Melbourne.

Gold Coast has financial flexibility to sign Grant after offloading David Fifita's expiring contract to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

There are also talks that Gold Coast will release AJ Brimson to the PNG Chiefs, depending on how much the NRL's 19th team is willing to pay.

It would free up additional money to spend on Grant.

The Titans would form a spine featuring Keano Kini, Jayden Campbell, Zane Harrison if he extends, and Grant himself.

In State of Origin, Grant has also played alongside Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and experienced Josh Hannay, who was an assistant coach under Billy Slater from 2022 to 2025.

Melbourne Storm teammate Cameron Munster is heading to the open market after receiving a "lowball" offer.

Another factor in a potential Melbourne exit for Grant and Munster is whether Craig Bellamy retires after the 2027 season, despite signing a two-year extension earlier this year.

Both stars have spent over a decade at the Storm and are part of the Australian World Cup side.