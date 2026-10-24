James Tedesco has broken his silence regarding his selection at fullback for Australia's second group stage match against Fiji in the Rugby League World Cup.

The selection of Reece Walsh at fullback for the Kangaroos' first match against New Zealand came with a fair share of scrutiny, as Tedesco appeared to have been overlooked.

Australian head coach Kevin Walters has now given Walsh and captain Isaah Yeo the week off and brought Tedesco in to take the reins.

Speaking to nrl.com, Tedesco detailed the honour he feels and how he takes pride in captaining the green and gold.

"Captaining your country is the highest honour, and I had the pleasure of doing that at the last World Cup, so getting another shot in the Australian jersey is very special to me," Tedesco said.

"It's been a great year for me personally. I think the highest honour was captaining our team to a grand final win. That's what I've dreamed about for the last couple of years.

"Now it gets even better, wearing these colours and putting on the Australian jersey again. That's all you dream about as a kid, representing your country. I know my family are so proud."

Coming off the back of a Clive Churchill Medal-winning performance in the Sydney Roosters' grand final win over the Newcastle Knights, Tedesco has shown he is still one of the premier players in the competition.

A game-winning try for the New South Wales Blues in Game 1 was another enormous achievement for the 33-year-old this year, following his selection being criticised earlier in the year.

Reece Walsh's inclusion in the opening 2026 World Cup game against New Zealand granted Tedesco an extended rest after the Roosters took out the 2026 NRL title.

Tedesco commended Walsh's game and said there is no rivalry between them and the number one jersey.

"I had a front-row seat in the box and could see everything from up there. He hadn't played for eight weeks after his injury, but he turned up in big moments and nailed them," said Tedesco.

"He was great all week, asking me for advice. When the decision was made that he was going to play, I said, ' Whatever you need, I'm going to help you'.

"It's not a competition. It's my opportunity this weekend, and all I can do is make the most of it."

Tedesco will lead out the Australian Kangaroos against the Fiji Bati on Sunday, October 25, at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.