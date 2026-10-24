The Sydney Roosters have responded to the rumours about their interest in Gold Coast Titans forward Cooper Bai in a player swap.

Less than a week ago, the Titans confirmed Cooper Bai will play his last season for the club in 2027 as he explores options for 2028 and beyond.

The Sydney Morning Herald first reported that the PNG Chiefs have tabled a three-year offer to the Titans, while the Melbourne Storm and the Sydney Roosters were interested in the 19-year-old.

In recent days, reports circulated that the Titans were interested in a player swap if Bai wanted to head to the Roosters or the Storm.

One of four players would be ideal in a player swap if Bai were released.

From the Roosters, the Titans would want either Lindsay Collins or Nat Butcher, and from the Storm, they would consider Alec MacDonald or Trent Loiero.

However, the Roosters have shut down any possibility of swapping Butcher or Collins to sign Cooper Bai, per Code Sports.

Butcher and Collins have expiring contracts at the end of the 2027 season, and the Roosters would likely want their veteran forwards to finish their careers without leaving.

The Roosters are simultaneously in talks to sign Joseph Manu for the second half of the season.

Manu is currently playing French Rugby for Racing 92, and his contract runs out in June 2027.

This would be around rounds 16 to 18 in the NRL season, depending on whether his club plays in the finals.

Manu is expected to sign a three-month deal with the Roosters around $300,000, as the NRL salary cap auditor rated Manu's value over a whole season at $1.2 million.

He is currently earning $1.4 million per season in France.

The 29-year-old centre once considered a return to the NRL for the New Zealand Warriors; however, Racing 92 had concerns over their centre potentially injuring himself while it was the Top 14's off-season.

In three games this season, Manu has scored two tries for Racing 92 as the season has recently begun.