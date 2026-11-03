Francis Manuleleua continues to hold the lead of Zero Tackle's Rugby League World Cup MVP after the group stage, but his lead has been chopped in a big way.
The Samoan second-rower is the only player in the top ten to have polled in all three weeks, and managed another 8 votes on Sunday evening against Tonga.
The lead that was big last time out though, doesn't exist anymore, with Herbie Farnworth and Reece Walsh securing 20 votes out of a possible 20, while Jahrome Hughes and AJ Brimson also polled well.
Farnworth and Brimson's tournaments are over, while Jason Taumalolo, Jack Bostock and Robert Toia all polled well to move into the top 10 and will play in the finals.
Toia, Hughes and Walsh all went perfect alongside Farnworth and Lebanon's halfback Alex Conti during the week of games.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel consisting of Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalists Magdalena Murdoch and Daniel Nichols, and myself as editor, will cast votes on each game during the tournament on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning a player can secure a maximum of 20 votes from each match.
Here are the votes for Week 3.
England vs Papua New Guinea
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Magdalena Murdoch
|5
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|3
|AJ Brimson
|Dudley Dotoi
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|2
|Dudley Dotoi
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Dudley Dotoi
|Dudley Dotoi
|1
|Nixon Putt
|Rhyse Martin
|Rhyse Martin
|Rhyse Martin
New Zealand vs Fiji
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Magdalena Murdoch
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Naufahu Whyte
|Casey McLean
|4
|Casey McLean
|Casey McLean
|Casey McLean
|Jahrome Hughes
|3
|Keano Kini
|Kodi Nikorima
|Jahrome Hughes
|Keano Kini
|2
|Naufahu Whyte
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|Kodi Nikorima
|1
|Kodi Nikorima
|Naufahu Whyte
|Briton Nikora
|Naufahu Whyte
Australia vs Cook Islands
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Magdalena Murdoch
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|3
|Jacob Preston
|Jacob Preston
|Jacob Preston
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|2
|Jack Bostock
|Jack Bostock
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Jack Bostock
|1
|Tom Dearden
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Jack Bostock
|Jacob Preston
Lebanon vs France
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Magdalena Murdoch
|5
|Alex Conti
|Alex Conti
|Alex Conti
|Alex Conti
|4
|Arthur Mourgue
|Mathieu Jussaume
|Jordan Dezaria
|Mathieu Jussaume
|3
|Jacob Kiraz
|Arthur Mourgue
|Jaxson Rahme
|Jordan Dezaria
|2
|Mathieu Jussaume
|Jaxson Rahme
|Arthur Mourgue
|Jacob Kiraz
|1
|Jordan Dezaria
|Mathieu Jussaume
|Mathieu Jussaume
|Arthur Mourgue
Tonga vs Samoa
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Magdalena Murdoch
|5
|Robert Toia
|Robert Toia
|Robert Toia
|Robert Toia
|4
|Ronald Volkman
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|3
|Jason Taumalolo
|Ronald Volkman
|Francis Manuleleua
|Tuimoala Lolohea
|2
|Francis Manuleleua
|Tuimoala Lolohea
|Ronald Volkman
|Francis Manuleleua
|1
|Tuimoala Lolohea
|Francis Manuleleua
|Tuimoala Lolohea
|Ronald Volkman
Top Ten
|RANK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Francis Manuleleua
|8
|39
|2
|Herbie Farnworth
|20
|36
|2
|Jahrome Hughes
|17
|36
|4
|AJ Brimson
|15
|35
|5
|Reece Walsh
|20
|32
|6
|Jason Taumalolo
|15
|27
|7
|Jack Bostock
|7
|26
|8
|Robert Toia
|20
|25
|9
|Caleb Navale
|0
|22
|10
|Alex Conti
|20
|21
|10
|Jarome Luai
|0
|21
|10
|Keano Kini
|10
|21
|10
|Kurt Donoghoe
|0
|21
|10
|Tolutau Koula
|0
|21