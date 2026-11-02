James Tedesco has put his arm around Sam Walker as the 24-year-old continues contract negotiations amid rumours of being shopped early for 2027.

Last week, the Roosters met with Sam Walker to discuss a deal that would keep him in Bondi for the next decade.

However, after meeting with his dad and partner about his future, the halfback reportedly asked for money after being offered a deal to make him one of the highest-paid in his position.

Both Tedesco and Walker are in the Kangaroos camp for the World Cup, as the two players represented Australia together during the pool stage of the tournament.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 33-year-old pleads for his club teammate to finish the final year of his contract in Bondi.

"He'll be hard to replace – we need him next year," he told the publication.

The Sam Walker news sparked discussions, with NRL 360 holding a special live event two days after the Roosters' official statement revealed the club withdrew its offer to Walker, and he was deeply criticised.

The Roosters skipper revealed how Walker has handled the noise at camp, as the Australian side has been talking about the transfer window.

“He's taken it all in his stride,” Tedesco stated.

“I've had plenty of conversations with him about where his head's at, and what he was thinking. He was disappointed we couldn't work something out.

“You can understand the Roosters' point of view. They wanted to get it [the extension] done, but for him, he hasn't had much time away from footy or camp to have a really good think about it.

“It's disappointing. For his sake, I hope he can work something out because he's got a bright future. He's still got one more year [at the Roosters], which is great. As players, we want him to [return], definitely – he was a big part of our success winning the grand final this year.

“All I can do is be there for him if he needs me. He doesn't need to talk to me or take my advice, but we've spent plenty of time together away from footy just hanging out. We've been together since he started at the Roosters. I know I can play a part in his career, whatever that looks like.”

Although Walker was linked to the Bulldogs on Monday, the Roosters have halves for the future, with Toby Rodwell expected to be the halfback in the future.

Tedesco confirmed his belief in Hugo Savala as the dominant half when Walker leaves.

“Hugo will be more than comfortable steering the ship, but I don't want to talk about [halves] possibilities because Sam is there,” Tedesco said.