PNG Kumuls stars Rhyse Martin and Nene Macdonald have revealed the emotional and vulnerable speech given to the Kumuls players the night before their final hit-out for the 2026 World Cup.

The Kumuls pushed England to their limits until a couple of late tries made it look favourable for the British, with the Kumuls going down 34-12 in Wollongong on Friday.

But it was the night before kick-off that Martin and Macdonald, who both sit at the top as the all-time highest-capped Kumuls, delivered a heartfelt speech about the PNG jersey.

The PNG pair have a long-standing friendship stretching back to their junior days at the Sydney Roosters, living together early in their careers while chasing their NRL dream, describing each other as "brothers."

Now, they are the two leaders every time they share the field in PNG colours, with coach Jason Demetriou revealing the significant impact left following their words to the squad before their final hit out.

"They show what the jersey means. They both got up last night at the jersey presentation, I asked them to talk about their journey," Demetriou said.

"When you hear them talk about the jersey, and where they come from. Nene's played in his fourth World Cup and he tells stories about how ‘we used to go into camp and stay at two-star hotels and we'd barely have enough money to feed ourselves,' but the connection that formed as a group and what they knew they were trying to build."

"To see the professionalism and the way the Kumuls brand has grown over the years, they're so proud to be a part of that journey. I think it was really important for them to tell that story to the playing group this week.

"Since I've got this job, I've yet to see a player more committed to a jersey than Rhyse Martin and Nene as well.

"He's going to be a big loss. We're going to miss his leadership, and we're going to miss his footy as well. I can't congratulate him enough on the career that he's had, but also his contributions to the Kumul shirt."

Meanwhile, Macdonald revealed he struggled to hold back tears in front of the playing group when speaking about his heritage and personal journey.

“I was telling the boys, it's a special jersey. It means a lot," Macdonald told Zero Tackle.

"I had this whole speech i was going to say, and I was breaking down halfway, couldn't even get words out. I never get emotional, so it shows just how much it means to me.

"Just talking about all the people that have been here before us, and I've been playing for a long time now.

"It's special because our country is very diverse. We have the most languages in the world, with different cultures.

"This is the only time they come together as people is when we play.

The former NRL winger was all praise for Martin as he begins his next chapter, where he will be working with the PNG Chiefs in a management role following his retirement.

"To see him come all this way, and like such an amazing career, now he's off to the Chiefs to be the football manager, I'm just so proud of him," Macdonald added.

“He's one of those blokes that if you need help with anything, he's there for you.

"He said some words last night, and I couldn't hold tears back. It's been an amazing journey come to an end, but you can't play forever, and he's made the most of it."