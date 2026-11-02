Sydney Roosters captain James Tedesco addresses his free agent status and reveals when he would most likely finish his playing career at the club.

The club won a premiership a month ago and recently decided not to sign halfback Sam Walker after several months of negotiations.

Reports circulated that he could be shopped for 2027, leaving the club with uncertainty about their halves.

James Tedesco is currently in the Australian Kangaroos camp, where he hopes to be selected for their semi-final against Samoa on Sunday.

He was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal after the 19-18 victory over the Newcastle Knights, adding to his already impressive resume.

Tedesco ran 385 metres and put in a lot of work out of their own end to win their first premiership since the 2018 and 19 seasons.

Speaking to Channel Nine, the 33-year-old playfully said that he was still a free agent and had been under the radar.

"Half the team is… I'm not as high on the list," Tedesco chuckled.

After the Grand Final, Tedesco said some interesting words at the press conference about their premiership win, giving the impression he was considering retirement.

It was the first time he captained the side to a premiership, after being part of the back-to-back premierships without the captaincy next to his name.

"I think the captaincy. It was a goal of mine since taking over. You want to win a premiership as a captain. That's pretty clear. Around our offices, there are pictures of the great captains who have won a premiership with the club," Tedesco told the media.

"I felt like that was probably the last thing I wanted to do in my career. That was a burning desire for me. It's a great honour, and that feeling of leading the team to a premiership. I wasn't emotional in 2018 and 2019, but the emotions felt stronger this time around."

Speaking to Danny Weidler on Monday, he revealed when he wants to hang up the boots.

“I've had good chats with Robbo, and I'd be keen for 2028," he revealed.

"I'm not at the start of negotiations yet, but I feel like I could still go for another two years.

"I'd be content with that."

Tedesco has played at least 20 games in 10 of his last 12 seasons and has continued to build longevity while playing a lot of finals and representative football in that same period too.

In 2027, he will surpass 300 NRL games, and assuming he maintains his availability and plays until the end of 2029, he could potentially play over 350 games in his career.