The Perth Bears have signed former Australian Schoolboys representative Filipe Fakauho from the Sydney Roosters on a three-year contract.

Zero Tackle understands Fakauho will filter through the North Sydney Bears pathways as part of the Bears Tracks Academy next season, playing SG Ball under an elite emerging contract in NSW.

He will then advance towards a train and replacement contract, where he will undergo a rigorous preseason in Perth before travelling back to North Sydney to compete for the Bears in the NSW Cup in 2028.

In the final year of Fakauho's contract, he will be elevated to a development-listed NRL player, based full-time in Western Australia to push for a starting spot in the Bears' outside backs in the top grade.

The Matraville Sports High graduate played SG Ball for the Sydney Roosters in 2026, and has shown his versatility in the outside backs by playing either wing or centre at a high level.

He earned a call-up to the Australian Schoolboys alongside Roosters teammates Liam Bell, Darcy Smith and Xzavier Timoteo, defeating the Junior Kumuls 22-14 in Port Moresby last year.

Bears coach Mal Meninga is continuing to build his future roster to compete for a Top 8 spot by also securing Mitchell Taotua for 2027.

The former Wests Tigers back rower made 11 appearances for the Magpies in the NSW Cup this year, playing 80-minutes on a handful of occasions while registering 20 tackle breaks and 219 tackles at a tick under 93% tackle efficiency.

Meanwhile, Manly's Blake Wilson will make the switch west after failing to lock down a starting spot in the Sea Eagles back line.

Wilson impressed heavily during his early years at the Bulldogs and is an out-and-out first-grader who will be in line to push for a starting spot come Round 1 in 2027.

The Bears have officially kicked off their campaign at the start of this month, and all eyes now turn to November 23 when the maiden squad begins preseason training for a massive 2027 season.