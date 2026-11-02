The New Zealand Kiwis have suffered an injury setback ahead of their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Tonga, with Jacob Laban ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has been ruled out with a lower-leg injury, after scans confirmed it following a missed training session last week.

Laban made his Kiwis debut in their clash against the Cook Islands in the second round of the tournament.

Newcastle Knights hooker Phoenix Crossland has been called into the Kiwis squad as his replacement.

Crossland was serving a four-match ban after his hip-drop injury on Nathan Cleary in the Knights semi-final clash against the Penrith Panthers.

Crossland has been in camp with the squad and training with the side, and the opportunity to take the field for the Kiwis will be his first game in six weeks.

Kiwis head coach Stacey Jones shared his disappointment around Laban's injury, particularly around his fantastic season with the New Zealand Warriors this year.

“It's really disappointing for Jake and for us after the outstanding year he has had,” Jones said to nzrl.co.nz

Crossland was certain to make the Kiwis squad before his ban and will now form an anticipated one-two punch with Dolphins rake Jeremy Marshall-King.

The Newcastle star has represented New Zealand six times since 2024, with his most recent appearance for the Kiwis being their Pacific Championship grand final victory over Toa Samoa in 2025.

The Kiwis now shift their attention to Saturday's semi-final against Tonga at McDonald Stadium in Newcastle, after their dominant 78-0 win against Fiji.