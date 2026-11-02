Dolphins star fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has locked up his future, re-signing with the club through to the end of 2029.

The try-scoring machine, who is currently in Samoan camp at the Rugby League World Cup, is the first domino to fall in the days after November 1, confirming he will be going nowhere for at least the next three seasons.

The two-year extension to his time is believed to be set to bump his salary up to around $1.4 million per year, stretching the Dolphins as they attempt to hang on to other star outside backs in Jack Bostock and Herbie Farnworth.

Bostock is believed to be interested in a return to Sydney where the St George Illawarra Dragons lead the race, while Herbie Farnworth has been linked to the Sydney Roosters for months.

Tabuai-Fidow though re-signing has been hailed as one of the biggest wins for the Dolphins in club history, with CEO Terry Reader saying Tabuai-Fidow has been around for plenty of the biggest moments to date.

“Hamiso has been part of some of the biggest moments in our club's short history, from scoring our first-ever NRL try to helping us reach our first Finals Series,” Reader said.

“He is a player who can change a game in an instant, and his record of 66 tries in Dolphins colours speaks for itself.

“Hammer's re-signing shows the environment we have built at the Dolphins is something that players value, as is being a part of a squad that will continue to challenge every season.

“Hamiso has been with us from the beginning, and we're excited to have him continue that journey with the Dolphins over the next few years.”

Tabuai-Fidow is the third player the Dolphins have locked up in recent times, with Selwyn Cobbo and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki also confirming their futures.

It's understood second-rower Connelly Lemuelu will join them soon, while Thomas Flegler is yet to make up his mind and could leave the club.