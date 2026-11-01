Dolphins centre Jack Bostock has recently addressed his future as he becomes one of the top free agents this off-season, with rumours swirling around a return to Sydney.

Against the Cook Islands on Saturday night, Bostock scored three tries in the 66-6 victory.

Clubs' interest in Bostock is not surprising after his comeback from an ACL injury he suffered in 2025.

The winger-turned-centre has lost only one game in 2026 since his return from injury.

It was a defeat handed by the Sydney Roosters in the preliminary finals.

Despite being linked to a Dolphins exit after the 2027 season and linked with several Sydney clubs, the representative star hasn't locked in a return home.

“It's definitely not 100 per cent set in stone [that] I'm coming to Sydney. I'm not sure where that's come from," he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I spoke to the Dolphins a couple of weeks ago and said I wanted to see my options and what I could do.

“It's not set in stone I'm leaving the Dolphins. It's a matter of going through the process. It's hard to do while you're in here because the task at hand is winning the World Cup.

“Once I can sort out a time with my manager, we'll sit down during the week, or have a phone call, and start figuring out what we're going to do.

“We can see how many players are coming off on November 1. It's been a running joke in camp about who is going where and what's going to happen.”

Bostock previously indicated to the media in the Kangaroos camp after the two-point victory over New Zealand that he has friends and family in the Illawarra area, but it won't change his decision.

The 23-year-old Illawarra junior has also stated in the past he would love to remain at the Dolphins under coach Kristian Woolf.

The Redcliffe-based club made its first finals campaign in its history and reached the preliminary finals, losing to the eventual premiers, Sydney Roosters.

Bostock's club teammates, Selwyn Cobbo and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, have already signed contract extensions.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow reportedly signed a contract extension earlier this week to remain with the Dolphins.

Kangaroos teammate Reece Walsh has asked the 23-year-old Illawarra junior to sign with the Broncos.

The club hired Peter O'Sullivan as its new recruitment boss, who lured Bostock to the Dolphins ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2023.

“What is he, 23?” Walsh asked SMH.

“He's hardworking, can play many positions, and you can see he's still growing into his body.

“He's an awesome talent who works really hard. He knows when to flick the switch, work hard at training, but he's also a character off the field and has a laugh.

“It's interesting to see all the [contract] yarns getting thrown around; obviously there have been jokes and a bit of chat here and there, but I don't think it's hindered anyone's training or connection, or their presence in [Kangaroos] camp.”

The St George Illawarra Dragons, Parramatta Eels and the Cronulla Sharks are interested in signing Bostock on a long-term deal, where he could potentially command $900,000 per season.