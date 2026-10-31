Parramatta Eels have a newfound interest in Newcastle Knights winger James Schiller for the 2027 season as Josh Addo-Carr's future is in jeopardy.

Schiller joined the Knights in 2026 and has struggled to play in the first-grade side.

He signed a three-year deal to head to the Hunter from Canberra and is currently in the last year of that deal.

The 25-year-old was given permission to test the market elsewhere and has signed with the Parramatta Eels, who have been looking to improve their outside back depth, according to The Daily Telegraph.

News Corp previously reported he was set for a move to the Wests Tigers.

In NSW Cup this season, Schiller played 13 games, scored 16 tries, had 64 tackle breaks and averaged 133 running metres per game.

Schiller suffered a neck injury and was scheduled for surgery in July for 4-6 weeks this season.

The winger played one NRL game for the Knights this season against the Penrith Panthers in round 8.

Against the Panthers, Schiller ran 105 metres and had 6 tackle breaks in the loss.

In round 16, he was included in the team sheet as an unused 18th man against the Dragons.

Newcastle had a strong season in the NSW Cup and played in the finals, which Schiller took part in.

The club lost to the Panthers and the Newtown Jets in back-to-back rounds and was eliminated in the second round of the finals.

Parramatta have added Jarome Luai, Spencer Leniu and Jaydn Su'A for the 2027 season, and are tipped to make ambitious moves in the open market.

Reports have suggested the Eels are interested in Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best and Dolphins centre Jack Bostock.

Parramatta has also been linked to bringing Blaize Talagi home to the Eels in 2027, where he could return late in the season and play centre before shifting to five-eighth in 2028.

Addo-Carr is also expected to be suspended for 12 matches in 2027, and if the B sample returns positive, he could be released and potentially join a new club.

The Eels' outside back room currently includes Josh Addo-Carr, Brian Kelly, Araz Nanva, Will Penisini, Jordan Samrani and Bailey Simonsson.

With the club also extending Junior Paulo for the 2027 season, Schiller's signing would max out their top 30.

Schiller's arrival, pending Addo-Carr's future, could leave the club with one top-30 roster spot remaining and meet the roster requirement ahead of the 2027 season.