November 1 has arrived, and as of today, over 150 players off-contract at the end of 2027 are available to negotiate with rival outfits.
Zero Tackle have unpacked every club's off-contract list, worked through all the rumours and trasnfer speculation, and put together a complete club-by-club guide to November 1 as teams switch attention to roster building for 2028.
Use the drop down menu below to choose the club you want to read about, or head to the YouTube video above for all the information in video format.
Brisbane Broncos
Players off-contract at end of 2027
Cameron Bukowski, Phillip Coates, Dane Gagai, Ben Hunt, Josiah Karapani, Deine Mariner, Blake Mozer, Hayze Perham, Ben Talty, Aublix Tawha, Xavier Willison
Current 2028 squad
Mitch Barnett, Shawn Blore, Patrick Carrigan, Wilson De Courcey, Tom Duffy, Ezra Mam, Cory Paix, Jonah Pezet, Jordan Riki, Preston Riki, Va'a Semu, Kotoni Staggs, Antonio Verhoeven, Reece Walsh, Billy Walters
Linked to
State of play
The Broncos have exactly half of their 2028 squad locked away as November 1 arrives, and plenty of work to do.
Ben Hunt and Dane Gagai will almost certainly retire at the end of 2027, while all speculation points towards Xavier Willison re-signing in the coming weeks.
Michael Maguire's side will also likely try to re-sign a number of young talent, while an early link to Sam Walker is hardly a surprise, even with Tom Duffy and Jonah Pezet signed for 2028.
No other public links yet, but expect the Broncos to be busy as they try to turn things around.