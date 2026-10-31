November 1 has arrived, and as of today, over 150 players off-contract at the end of 2027 are available to negotiate with rival outfits.

Zero Tackle have unpacked every club's off-contract list, worked through all the rumours and trasnfer speculation, and put together a complete club-by-club guide to November 1 as teams switch attention to roster building for 2028.

Use the drop down menu below to choose the club you want to read about, or head to the YouTube video above for all the information in video format.