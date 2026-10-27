The Dolphins are set to be rocked by Jack Bostock leaving the club after the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Bostock is one of a host of Dolphins off-contract at the end of 2027, with the November 1 window ahead having the potential to rip the club apart.

While the Redcliffe-based outfit have already locked in Selwyn Cobbo and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki from the group, Bostock is joined on the list remaining off-contract just days out from November 1 by Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Herbie Farnworth.

It has been commonly thought Farnworth is the most likely of the trio to leave, with the cashed up Sydney Roosters, boosted further by their decision to take Sam Walker's contract off the table, his likely landing spot.

Tabuai-Fidow is understood to be well into negotiations to stay at the Dolphins, and Bostock, who has said repeatedly his priority is to remain at the Queensland club, was also understood to be well into talks.

The Australian camp has delayed the proceedings though, and it's believed the St George Illawarra Dragons, as well as other clubs in Sydney, have been interested in his signature.

That has now become a reality, with News Corp reporting he has told the Dolphins of his intention to leave the club at the end of 2027.

The Dolphins are yet to confirm the news.

If he does leave, it will allow the Dolphins to focus more resource on retaining the game's best centre Farnworth and electric fullback Tabuai-Fidow.

Both players are representative stars, although Bostock has now ascended to the same level, having played for both NSW and Australia this year.

The Dragons junior could return to his first club, where he left before he played a first-grade game, with Dean Young's rebuild well underway.

The Dragons have signed six elite players for 2027, and re-signed all of their young forwards, building the pathway for a rapid recovery after picking up the wooden spoon this year.

It's unclear exactly what price tag the Dragons are prepared to offer Bostock, but the common thought is that it will be more than the Dolphins can offer.

The Dragons' salary cap is not quite as tight for 2028 given the looming departures of Clint Gutherson and Valentine Holmes among others.