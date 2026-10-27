Brisbane Broncos forward Jack Gosiewski could receive interest from St Helens in what would be a move to reunite with Kevin Walters in 2027.

St Helens had a disappointing season and made significant changes in their staff and playing roster, including hiring current Australian Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters and signing Sean O'Sullivan, Solomone Faatape and Tom Starling.

Christian Tuipulotu is expected to move from Australia and sign with St Helens after spending last season with St George Illawarra Dragons.

According to Code Sports, Jack Gosiewski is looking for a contract and is optimistic he could play in 2027.

The Brisbane Broncos are open to extending Gosiewski for another year.

However, St Helens have been described as 'keen' on landing the back-rower for the 2027 season.

He would need a visa and meets the criteria, given the number of games he has played for the Brisbane Broncos over the last few seasons.

Gosiewski has 101 NRL games under his belt as the club builds its roster ahead of pre-season training.

This would be his sixth club, after playing for five since his debut in 2016.

St Helens have eleven signings for the 2027 season and have several former NRL players, including Jacob Host, David Klemmer, Nene Macdonald, Tristan Sailor and Curtis Sironen.

St Helens are currently over the overseas player quota, among other teams in the competition.

In the Super League, teams can sign just 10 overseas players to their roster.

Love Rugby League also understands Wright has already been offered to rival clubs for next season.

Gosiewski has played 33 games for the Broncos since joining the club midway through the 2024 season.

His production in the 2025 season was strong despite fracturing his collarbone that year.

After playing 14 games that season, the forward scored four tries, produced two line breaks and a line break assist, while making a remarkable 258 tackles at 90 per cent efficiency.

The five-club journeyman suffered a broken collarbone this season, which he is still recovering from, and had also been on the sidelines after a concussion in May this year.