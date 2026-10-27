The Mana Pasifika franchise hopes to become the NRL's 20th team and lodge a bid to have a team that comprises visits to five countries.

The newest franchise joins the fight to become the NRL's newest team in 2029 and would help make rugby league global on a new scale.

In a report by The Daily Telegraph, the Mana Pasifika franchise would play home games in the Cook Islands, the United States, Samoa and Tonga.

The plan is to base the organisation in Auckland and also have home games in Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Wellington and Whangarei.

With this edition of the 20th team, the club also wants two home games in Pacific nations.

In terms of venues to play, the club has five home venues in mind.

The first is Auckland's Eden Park, which has received positive reviews and has sold-out games this season, including a semi-final between the New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights.

The two Pacific nations' games would be played at Apia Park in Samoa; BCI Stadium in Avarua, in the Cook Islands; Teufaiva Stadium in Tonga; and potentially Aloha Stadium in Hawaii, with temporary seating a necessity at particular locations.

The University of Hawaii could be a potential venue, with Hawaiian authorities already exploring the prospect of holding a game at the 15,000-seat venue.

The franchise also has its general manager, Geoff Brown.

He is a New Zealand businessman known for his success in commercial retail and property.

The former NRL chief operating officer and Head of the Integrity Unit, Jim Doyle, has agreed to become a senior advisor for Mana Pasifika.

Brown has already explored the idea of playing games in Pacific nations and has found out the costs of hosting games in Hawaii.

He spoke with The Daily Telegraph about the club's intention and ambitions in the NRL.

“The franchise is designed to connect New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and the wider international Polynesian marketplace through rugby league,” Brown told the publication.

“The ambition is to establish a powerful new NRL franchise with Auckland as its home base and a broader regional footprint spanning Northland, Hamilton-Waikato, Wellington and Christchurch, alongside strategic connections with Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Tokelau, Niue and Hawaii.

“Mana Pasifika believes this model offers the NRL an opportunity to strengthen its presence across New Zealand while developing deeper relationships with Pacific nations and the global Polynesian diaspora.

“With 16 clubs based in Australia and one in New Zealand, Mana Pasifika sees an opportunity to further expand the NRL's geographic reach and commercial potential.

“A franchise anchored in Auckland and connected throughout the Pacific could provide the NRL with a distinctive identity, an expanded international audience and a platform for long-term commercial and community development.

“Mana Pasifika is not simply proposing another team. It is proposing a new way to connect the game, its people and its markets. NSW remains the competition's largest concentration of clubs, while New Zealand and the Pacific offer opportunities to deepen the game's international footprint.

“The model will focus on youth development, athlete pathways, education, community engagement, commercial partnerships and international collaboration. A game in Hawaii isn't impossible; I can tell you that right now.”

Investors are eager to contribute to the franchise and are willing to fund serious contributions to the bid.

Peter V'landys has insisted that bids start at $100 million for the new franchises.

Brown also expanded on how the franchise would work and how they want to strengthen regional participation and engagement.

“The proposed franchise would be based in Auckland, with the ambition of sharing selected matches and community initiatives across multiple New Zealand cities to strengthen regional participation and engagement,” Brown said.

“This approach would allow Mana Pasifika to build a broad supporter base while creating opportunities for local businesses, tourism operators, sporting organisations and community partners.

“By connecting sporting ambition with long-term social and economic outcomes, Mana Pasifika aims to create opportunities for the next generation of Maori and Pasifika athletes while building a sustainable platform for regional growth.

“Mana Pasifika is continuing to progress its investment strategy and franchise planning, with a further announcement on its intentions targeted before December 2026.”

Craig Hutchison, the Sport Entertainment Network's chief executive, has joined the bidding war to bring a second team to New Zealand.

Central Queensland has ruled itself out of the combined effort with South West Queensland and Darling Downs.

Likely bids so far include Central Queensland, Toowoomba, Logan, Ipswich Jets, and the Brisbane Tigers, as well as New Zealand's separate bids in Hamilton, Wellington, and Southern Orcas.