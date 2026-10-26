The New Zealand Warriors continue to string together impressive seasons, but success in September continues to sit beyond arm's reach of Andrew Webster's side after their 2026 campaign.

Webster, who has now been extended through to beyond the end of the decade in a monster show of faith by a club that has often battled inconsistency, has won just one game in six finals matches in his time at the Warriors, which has become a concern.

2026 was supposed to be the year where their finals record changed too; after a top-two finish, a home qualifying final, a home semi-final, and with two straight losses, they found themselves watching crunch time from the sideline.

There is no doubt the Warriors squad has an awesome amount of talent, but the bottom line is success is measured in September, not August.

What the Warriors do have is stability moving forward both on and off the field, and while that could work in one of two ways, there are tasks the club needs to accomplish come November 1.

Here is the current state of play for the Warriors as November 1 approaches.

Current 2028 squad

Grant Anderson, Tanah Boyd, Erin Clark, Wayde Egan, James Fisher-Harris, Jackson Ford, Leka Halasima, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jacob Laban, Jye Linnane, Sam McIntyre, Haizyn Mellars, Jason Salalilo, Tanner Stowers-Smith, Taine Tuaupiki, Demitric Vaimauga, Will Warbrick, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Off-contract at the end of 2027

Rocco Berry, Kurt Capewell, Samuel Healey, Ali Leiataua, Te Maire Martin, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Riley Price

Current 2028 best 19

1. Taine Tuaupiki

2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

3. Grant Anderson

4. Jye Linnane

5. Will Warbrick

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Tanah Boyd

8. James Fisher-Harris

9. Wayde Egan

10. Jackson Ford

11. Jacob Laban

12. Leka Halasima

13. Erin Clark

Interchange

14. Sam McIntyre

15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

16. Tanner Stowers-Smith

17. Demitric Vaimauga

18. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

19. Haizyn Mellars

The Warriors already have 20 players locked in for 2028, which is stability they can build from.

But they will be looking for upgrades. The recent re-signing of Wayde Egan is a boost and means they won't attack that area of the free agency market heavily.

The likely retirement of Kurt Capewell and the breakout of Leka Halasima in the centres means a second-rower is likely on the radar, while the centres are also short.

The middle third potentially could add another enforcer, while Taine Tuaupiki has been linked to the Super League and may not be the fullback to deliver a premiership to Auckland.

Here are five players the Warriors should target after November 1.