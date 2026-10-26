The New Zealand Warriors continue to string together impressive seasons, but success in September continues to sit beyond arm's reach of Andrew Webster's side after their 2026 campaign.
Webster, who has now been extended through to beyond the end of the decade in a monster show of faith by a club that has often battled inconsistency, has won just one game in six finals matches in his time at the Warriors, which has become a concern.
2026 was supposed to be the year where their finals record changed too; after a top-two finish, a home qualifying final, a home semi-final, and with two straight losses, they found themselves watching crunch time from the sideline.
There is no doubt the Warriors squad has an awesome amount of talent, but the bottom line is success is measured in September, not August.
What the Warriors do have is stability moving forward both on and off the field, and while that could work in one of two ways, there are tasks the club needs to accomplish come November 1.
Here is the current state of play for the Warriors as November 1 approaches.
Current 2028 squad
Grant Anderson, Tanah Boyd, Erin Clark, Wayde Egan, James Fisher-Harris, Jackson Ford, Leka Halasima, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jacob Laban, Jye Linnane, Sam McIntyre, Haizyn Mellars, Jason Salalilo, Tanner Stowers-Smith, Taine Tuaupiki, Demitric Vaimauga, Will Warbrick, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
Off-contract at the end of 2027
Rocco Berry, Kurt Capewell, Samuel Healey, Ali Leiataua, Te Maire Martin, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Riley Price
Current 2028 best 19
1. Taine Tuaupiki
2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira
3. Grant Anderson
4. Jye Linnane
5. Will Warbrick
6. Chanel Harris-Tavita
7. Tanah Boyd
8. James Fisher-Harris
9. Wayde Egan
10. Jackson Ford
11. Jacob Laban
12. Leka Halasima
13. Erin Clark
Interchange
14. Sam McIntyre
15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
16. Tanner Stowers-Smith
17. Demitric Vaimauga
18. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
19. Haizyn Mellars
The Warriors already have 20 players locked in for 2028, which is stability they can build from.
But they will be looking for upgrades. The recent re-signing of Wayde Egan is a boost and means they won't attack that area of the free agency market heavily.
The likely retirement of Kurt Capewell and the breakout of Leka Halasima in the centres means a second-rower is likely on the radar, while the centres are also short.
The middle third potentially could add another enforcer, while Taine Tuaupiki has been linked to the Super League and may not be the fullback to deliver a premiership to Auckland.
Here are five players the Warriors should target after November 1.
Option 1: Billy Smith (Sydney Roosters)
Smith has been outstanding for the Roosters when he is able to stay on the field, and while injuries are his biggest concern, if he can string full seasons together, he could become one of the best outside backs in the competition.
His versatility and ability to play in the centres or on the wing will likely intrigue clubs, and the Warriors could be one.
The Auckland-based outfit is on the lookout for a centre, and Smith fills that void perfectly.
He has all the tools to contribute effectively to the Warriors, and he also defends well.