Cronulla Sharks front-rower Braden Uele has been linked to a move to the Super League after reports that he was set to replace Spencer Leniu at the Sydney Roosters.

Braden's brother, Caleb, has been playing in the Super League for Wakefield Trinity and was part of their premiership-winning side this season.

He was considering New Zealand, Samoa or England to potentially represent at the World Cup.

However, he couldn't play as he had been carrying a knee injury for some time.

In late September, Braden's brother, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, posted an AI-generated image of himself wearing a Wakefield shirt alongside his brother.

Underneath the image, the caption read, "Brothers in Arms 2027."

Code Sports reported weeks before Caleb's photo that his brother was leaving the Cronulla Sharks to sign with the Sydney Roosters.

At the time, reports indicated it was a one-year deal as the Roosters are losing key members of their premiership-winning side.

Braden's signing was set to help add experience to the group.

It would see Braden return to the Roosters organisation after spending 2013 and 2014 in the club's under-20s before joining the North Queensland Cowboys under Paul Green, his NYC coach.

He returned in round 23 for the Sharks after being in and out of the lineup in the club's first four matches to start the season.

The 31-year-old spent the majority of this season playing for the Sharks' NSW Cup side, the Newtown Jets, after being a consistent forward in the Sharks' first-grade pack.