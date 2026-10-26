After withdrawing their contract extension to premiership-winning half Sam Walker, the Sydney Roosters won't stand in his way if he seeks a release for 2027.

On Monday night, the club released a statement confirming that it withdrew the contract extension offered to the premiership-winning half.

This would see Walker finish up with the Roosters after the 2027 season.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months, with both parties nowhere close to agreeing on terms.

In August, the halfback was offered a four-year extension worth a reported $1.1 million per season.

In September, Walker paused contract talks to focus on the finals campaign, which saw the Roosters win their first premiership since going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

After the grand final, the latest deal was understood to be on the table and had increased to $1.3 million per season.

Ratchet clauses were also included, increasing his salary to $1.5 million annually through to the end of the 2031 season.

In a new report by The Courier Mail, Nick Politis, the Roosters chairman, is open to releasing the halfback immediately and won't stand in the way if Walker seeks an immediate move.

Clinton Schifcofske, Walker's agent, confirmed the news to The Courier Mail after the Roosters met with the Kangaroos halfback, who was part of the side that beat Fiji 36-22, on Monday.

“We weren't able to agree to terms,” Schifcofske told the publication.

“Sam had an idea of what he wants, and they weren't prepared to do it, and that's what has happened.

“They are within their rights to do that (pull the deal), and Sam is within his rights to say no as well.”

When asked if Walker wants to stay at the Roosters in 2027, Schifcofske answered:

“Sam is going to focus on playing for Australia and then focus on playing for the Roosters next year at this point.”

Walker wants to finish his current deal at the Roosters, as the club is disappointed with how contract talks have gone.

Schifcofske believes an extension could still be on the cards to keep the playmaker at the club in the long term.

“You can always come back to the table, but I can't speak for Sam,” he said.

“We've had chats and discussions back and forth.

“Both sides haven't been able to agree to terms, and that happens.”