Parramatta Eels outisde back Jordan Samrani is set to test the open market from November 1, with the breakout player no guarantee to remain in blue and gold for 2028 and beyond.

Samrani, formerly at the Canterbury Bulldogs, had the best season of his career in 2026, and intends to cash in as the market for off-contract players in all positions explodes following the arrival of the Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs over the next two seasons.

The outside back is unlikely to be approached by the Port Moresby-based club given the number of signings they already have in the outside backs, but the Bears, and a host of other NRL rivals, could well make a play for his signature.

Samrani's market test is not confirmation he will leave Jason Ryles' side, but ESPN are reporting that at the very least he will assess his options.

While the centre missed some games through the first half of the year, he was a constant bright spot towards the back-end of the campaign for Parramatta as they struggled to win games.

By the time the campaign was over, Samrani has 8 tries from 15 games, a try assist, 32 tackle busts, 8 line breaks and 141 metres per contest in numbers that stacked up well against plenty of other outside backs around the competition.

Parramatta have a relatively stable squad, and it's no surprise they are keen on retaining Samrani, as they did last week with centre partner Brian Kelly, who locked in his future with the club on the approach to November 1.

Parramatta's only noted likely move after November 1 at this stage is for Blaize Talagi, who is on the outer at the foot of the mountains, but the club will likely look to bring in a number of new faces as they look to move away from the bottom of the table.