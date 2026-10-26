Departing Sydney Roosters outside back Mark Nawaqanitawase has revealed feeling like he has plenty left to prove in rugby union, not money, was behind his move back to the sport.

The winger will link up with rugby union in Japan next year before pushing to play for Australia, Fiji or Italy at the Rugby World Cup in 2027.

There is every chance that by 2029, Nawaqanitawase will be back in the NRL, but for now, he told The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast that he chasing experiences and felt he had a lot left to give in rugby union.

“I've had a short time in union, but I still feel like I have a lot more to give and a lot more to prove,” Nawaqanitawase said on the show.

“I want to do that with the Rugby World Cup next year, I'm moving to Japan next year which is a cool thing. I also love experiences, so that's another big reason why I'm coming back. I want to travel as well.

“There are a bunch of things I feel like I've still got time to do, but the main one is I still have a lot to prove.

“Every player has that drive inside of them to want to prove themselves, and I still have that.

“I'm a big believer in experiences, and you have to enjoy it while you can. It doesn't last for ever.”

Nawaqanitawase, who was overly complimentary of the Roosters during the chat for his time in the NRL, admitted he is yet to decide which country to represent at the World Cup.

He is eligible for all of Australia, Fiji and Italy, and would be free to choose whichever one he wants given he will have not played an international game for more than three years.

“I will eventually come to a decision. I will have a few things to think about beforehand. I want to think about before I decide that I'm happy, and the people around me, my family are happy too,” he said of the World Cup.

“There is a lot to think about. These decisions have a massive impact on your life.”

The Roosters have confirmed they want the winger back when he wants to return to the NRL, and it has been theorised he could be offered fullback money given his outrageous skill set which has left numerous highlights in rugby league across just two seasons with the Roosters, where he won a premiership and played for both NSW and Australia.