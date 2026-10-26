2027 is set to be Sam Walker's last year at the Sydney Roosters after the club confirmed it has withdrawn its contract extension offer to the star halfback.

The Tri-colours had been working towards extending Walker's contract over the past few months, hoping to secure his future before rival clubs could begin negotiating with him from November 1.

However, the two parties have been unable to reach an agreement on terms, leaving the 24-year-old's long-term future uncertain.

The decision comes just hours after the Canberra Raiders confirmed they had withdrawn their multi-year offer to Hudson Young, while Walker is coming off his Test debut for the Kangaroos.

The Roosters had tabled a club-record contract offer to retain Walker, with negotiations reportedly progressing over several months.

In August, the halfback was offered a four-year extension worth a reported $1.1 million per season.

However, by mid-October, the latest deal understood to be on the table had increased to $1.3 million per season, with ratchet clauses potentially pushing his salary to $1.5 million annually through to the end of the 2031 season.

Despite the significant financial commitment, the Roosters have now pulled the offer after failing to reach an agreement with Walker's management.

The club confirmed the development in a statement on Monday evening.

“The Sydney Roosters have this evening advised the management of Sam Walker that the Club's offer for a contract extension beyond the 2027 season has been withdrawn after the parties were unable to reach an agreement on terms,” the club wrote.

“The Club remains focused on maintaining a Premiership-winning roster, with all recruitment and retention decisions made to support the strength, balance and long-term success of the playing squad. “

Walker is now set to enter the final year of his current deal in 2027.

With the Roosters withdrawing their offer, rival clubs can now look to Sunday where they will be able to fight fo his signature.