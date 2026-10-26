The Canterbury Bulldogs will lose two young talents, with Taye Cochrane and Alvin Chong-Nee both set to continue their careers elsewhere ahead of the 2027 season.

Cochrane is understood to be heading to the Ipswich Jets, a feeder club of the Gold Coast Titans, as he looks to continue his development in Queensland after being unable to secure a new deal at Canterbury.

As reported by ESPN, the Bulldogs have not offered the young fullback a contract extension, opening the door for him to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

The 2027 campaign will provide Cochrane with a fresh start after making 25 NSW Cup appearances for Canterbury since debuting in March 2025, including 14 games during the 2026 season.

The versatile outside back enjoyed a productive year, scoring six tries while providing four try assists, 60 tackle breaks and five line breaks.

Primarily deployed at fullback, Cochrane also possesses the versatility to feature in the halves, giving the Jets another option as he looks to take the next step in his development.

Meanwhile, fellow Bulldogs youngster Alvin Chong-Nee will also depart the club following a one-year stint in Canterbury's system.

As revealed by his management, the Jersey Flegg centre will return to the New Zealand Warriors for the 2027 season, rejoining the club where he began his career.

Chong-Nee has predominantly featured in the Jersey Flegg competition during his time at the Bulldogs, having previously made his NSW Cup debut in 2025.

The move back to New Zealand presents the young outside back with an opportunity to continue his development and work his way back into NSW Cup contention.

The Bulldogs still have three vacant spots for their Top 30 squad in 2027.