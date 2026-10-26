Fijian forward Mitchell Prest will miss the nation's last Rugby League World Cup game against New Zealand after being charged by the MRC for the second time in as many weeks.

Prest was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Australian forward Lindsay Smith during the final minutes of Sunday night's clash between the two nations in Brisbane.

While Prest was able to escape with a warning for the charge last week, a second offence and the tournament being played under NRL rules, both on and off the field, means he faces a one-match ban with an early guilty plea for the tackle this time, or risks a second match if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

Prest has started both games for Fiji so far, running for 64 metres and making 28 tackles in 39 minutes against the Cook Islands, before backing that up with a 52-minute effort against Australia where he ran for 112 metres and added 26 tackles.

Fiji scrapped hard in the game and held the lead early in the second half, before the Kangaroos came over the top to take an unconvincing 36 points to 22 victory.

In what has been a quiet tournament to date for the match review committee, no other players were put on report or charged in Australia's win, while New Zealand's heavy 66-point win over the Cook Islands saw no players reported or charged.