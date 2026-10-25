The NRL's proposed investment in the English Betfred Super League has hit another hurdle, with a disagreement over funding revealed to have further delayed the deal.

The Australian organisation had been working towards a deal to help secure the future of the English competition, with an October 15 deadline initially set for an agreement to be reached.

However, negotiations have continued beyond that date, with the NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) previously coming under fire over their reported insistence that the London Broncos be promoted into the Super League for the 2027 season.

Now, The Sydney Morning Herald has provided an update on the negotiations, revealing the Rugby Football League (RFL) has its own sticking point, reportedly seeking unlimited funding from the Australian organisation.

The ARLC is understood to have refused that request, stating, “No well-run organisation would” agree to such terms.

The financial demand is understood to have come as a surprise to Super League clubs, who were reportedly unaware the RFL had sought unlimited funding as part of the proposed investment arrangement.

Despite the latest complication, a deal is still understood to be in the works, although the investment is now expected to begin in 2028 rather than 2027.

The delay would push back the anticipated start of the NRL's involvement, with negotiations continuing over the terms of an agreement that could have significant implications for the future of the English game.

Several major questions also remain unanswered, including the competition's scheduling, its title sponsorship and the division in which the London Broncos will play next season.

The Broncos' position has been a significant point of discussion throughout the negotiations, with the NRL's reported push for their inclusion in the top flight previously emerging as a key issue in talks.

Despite the disagreements, a deal is set to be made in the coming days.