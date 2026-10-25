Manly Sea Eagles are set to say farewell to two more squad members ahead of pre-season, with dummy-half Zach Dockar-Clay and centre-back-rower dual Aaron Schoupp exploring opportunities elsewhere.

Dockar-Clay joined Manly on a one-year deal ahead of 2026 after spending two years with the Sydney Roosters.

He has made 36 NRL appearances and more than 142 in reserve-grade.

The 31-year-old struggled for first-grade opportunities, making just one NRL appearance for Manly this year, though he was named NSW Cup Best and Fairest at the club's end-of-season awards.

Per The Daily Telegraph, he is linked to the Cronulla Sharks for 2027.

The dummy-half provides versatility at lock and in the halves.

Aaron Schoupp is the other name heading for the exit, as he is in talks with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The 25-year-old has played 58 NRL games and scored 12 tries, but only managed one first-grade game in 2026.

His season was ultimately shaped by a ruptured ACL that he suffered in the final game of the 2025 season.

After starting his career as a centre, he has transitioned to the second row.

Jake Tago, who played for the Parramatta Eels, has received interest from the Sea Eagles.

The 27-year-old could receive a supplementary contract.

He did not play an NRL game this season, instead playing 11 NSW Cup games.

Jake, brother of Penrith Panthers centre, debuted with the Eels in 2024 and has scored five tries in nine NRL games between 2024 and 2026.

Veteran Siosiua Taukeiaho remains the other question mark at the Sea Eagles.

The forward has struggled with injury, and it is unclear if he will be right to play again.