Cameron Munster has not ruled out signing with an NRL club in Sydney as he explores options for the 2028 season.

Ahead of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, the Storm five-eighth said he was "lowballed" by the Storm's most recent offer to retain him on a two-year extension, with a $350,000 cut after he will reportedly make $1.1 million in 2027.

Two days before he represented Australia to play New Zealand in the World Cup opener, he spoke with Channel Nine's Danny Weidler about whether he had a major issue with the Storm's offer of a deal down to $750,000 in 2028 and 2029.

"Not at all. I think when you look at the game, I didn't play a great year and they're probably banking that because of my performance," he expressed.

"They're a business; they're going to make sure they're contenders, and if I don't deliver like we did this year, then they're not going to pay me the money."

Munster had also joked that he wouldn't move to Sydney because of journalists like Danny Weidler.

"If I lived in Sydney, you'd be at my doorstep every week," he laughed playfully.

Speaking to News Corp, Munster's new agent, Justin Caines, has since clarified whether he and Munster are open to exploring deals with Sydney clubs.

“I can tell you, we are not ruling out a move to Sydney,” Caines said.

“We're open to all options. We have made no secret about the fact we're heading to November 1, and Sydney is certainly an option.

“Cameron is a family man; he is a captain, and he is a leader. We have no concerns about him living or playing anywhere.”

He negotiated with the PNG Chiefs during the season before both parties paused talks to reduce noise and distractions.

Melbourne Storm failed to make the finals for the first time since 2010, after the club was caught breaching the salary cap.

Munster has also teased a return to Queensland, as he runs his own pub on Caxton Street.

The last time Munster was a free agent, he considered options with the Dolphins and the Perth Bears, but ultimately stayed in Melbourne and played in back-to-back Grand Finals in 2024 and 2025.

It's no secret the Storm want Munster to finish his career at the club.

Given their offers haven't convinced their star, it's clear a deal won't be signed anytime soon.

Melbourne are also hoping to keep Harry Grant, who has a player option to decide by November 1.

Munster is expected to assess the most lucrative opportunity.

South Sydney Rabbitohs have been linked to Munster for 2028, as Cody Walker's future beyond 2027 remains unclear.

Cody Walker is reportedly expected to sign a one-year extension with the Rabbitohs, with a clause that could earn him additional money if the Rabbitohs win a premiership.