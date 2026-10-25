The Parramatta Eels, who were previously linked to injured Penrith Panthers five-eighth Blaize Talagi, have a new plan to hopefully convince a star from their junior ranks to return home.

The Eels have reportedly been monitoring his free agency status as he remains without a contract in 2028.

Internally, the club is eager to bring home their star from the Cabramatta junior ranks, after seeing a sad exit from the first-grade side after agreeing to join the Penrith Panthers from the 2025 season.

Talagi is in the final year of the three-year, $1.5 million deal he signed with the Penrith Panthers that started in 2025.

Since arriving at Penrith, Blaize has been part of back-to-back seasons in which the club made the preliminary finals despite his struggle with form.

The Eels have made an off-field recruitment move, with Peter Gentle taking over as the club's head of academy, replacing James Shepherd.

Gentle's arrival has kicked off the Eels' plan to sign Blaize Talagi, per The Daily Telegraph.

Peter Gentle was Manly's head of football before making the call to quit in September.

More than 10 years ago, he was an assistant coach under former Eels coach Brad Arthur.

Parramatta hope to sign Blaize Talagi on a long-term deal, with the possibility of bringing him home in 2027.

Currently, Blaize is recovering from an Achilles injury and won't see much playing time in 2027.

The Panthers would free up salary cap room and release him from the final year of his deal.

The Eels would like Blaize to play centre in 2027 and make the switch to five-eighth in 2028, after Jarome Luai heads to the PNG Chiefs.

Parramatta lost Sean Russell to the Perth Bears, and if Josh Addo-Carr's B sample test returns positive, their left edge will be completely shaken up with a lack of outside backs.

Addo-Carr could receive a 12-match ban, putting the club in a grey area about whether they release him or keep him on their books and roster.

The Eels can potentially save $180,000 on his $450,000 salary if they retain him.

Under the NRL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, NRL clubs can deduct one-thirtieth of a player's annual salary per match they suspend.

If he were suspended for half of the season, it could free up 40 per cent of his contract.

Addo-Carr's cap hit would come to $270,000 next year.

Blaize's brother, Ryda Talagi, debuted with Parramatta near the end of the season and has recently extended his stay with the club.

The Eels have been linked to making a play for Bradman Best, who has been negotiating with Newcastle on a potential extension.

The Panthers hope to extend Isaah Yeo and Nathan Cleary, although Cleary is expected to demand $1.7 million per season if he becomes a free agent on November 1.

If the Panthers sign both players, they also want to retain Liam Martin, which would likely create a tight salary cap situation.

The Eels have 17 players off-contract at the end of the 2027 season, after recently extending Brian Kelly until the end of 2028 and promising forward Sam Tuivati until the end of the 2030 season, joining Spencer Leniu and Isaiah Iongi, who are contracted into the next decade.

Lorenzo Talataina, who also plays five-eighth, will also join the first grade side in 2028.