Cronulla Sharks back-rower Briton Nikora is expected to hit the open market on November 1 as his future at the club hangs in the balance.

Nikora is one of several Sharks players heading to the open market on November 1, with long-serving teammates William Kennedy and Teig Wilton exploring their options.

This season, Briton Nikora's form took a hit this season, after years of playing at a high level next to halfback Nicho Hynes.

Their 2027 roster has significant changes, the most since the club completed their roster overhaul in 2021 for the 2022 season and beyond.

After failing to agree to a deal to stay at the Sharks, Briton Nikora will join a list of talented back-rowers to assess their options, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The QLD Maroons debutant and New Zealand Kiwis back-rower has made it clear that the preference is to remain at the Shire.

In 2027, Nikora will reportedly make $600,000.

Both Sharks' back-rowers are expected to be in the mix for $700,000-$800,000 annual deals from rival clubs, which could play a huge role in whether he stays or leaves.

Cronulla also have Thomas Dellow, Brad Fearnley, Harrison Hassett, Blake Hosking, Liam Ison, Riley Jones and Oregon Kaufusi available from November 1 as well.

Forwards Blake Hosking, Harrison Hassett and Brad Fearnley recently committed to the club on one-year deals.

Nikora, turning 29 years old in December, played 19 games this season and averaged 92.7 running metres per game on 12.3 runs per game.

He also had four games with over 100 running metres, made 764 tackles at 92.3% efficiency (40 tackles per game), and had 24 tackle busts.