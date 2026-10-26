Week 2 of the World Cup delivered, unfortunately, exactly what was expected. A series of lopsided results.

That's not to say there weren't highlights, in fact there were a stack.

The Cook Islands and Fiji, although beaten, provided their fans with historic highlights. Meanwhile Tonga and Samoa have set up the biggest game in memory.

The colours and noise off the field were just as good as the tries on it. Anyone expressing negativity toward this tournament is very hard to please.

Here are 20 thoughts from Week 2 of the Rugby League World Cup.

1. The big take away from the Kangaroos opening two games is that their forwards are struggling in a big way. They were dominated by the Kiwis big men and struggled to contain their Fijian counterparts. I fear what may happen in the semi-finals if it is Tonga or Samoa, as expected.

2. Meanwhile out side, Kevin Walters refusal to pick full time wingers is really hurting the side. Ok, they're scoring plenty of tries, but the sets are starting slowly and Tom Trbojevic was comically out of position on numerous occasions on Sunday evening. That can't happen in the Semis.

3. I tweeted out a comment on Sunday night, asking whether the Kangaroos have a halves crisis. With Nathan Cleary and Mitch Moses injured, pickings are slim. Cameron Munster has struggled while Tom Dearden and Sam Walker looked ok, at best, against Fiji. Replies seemed to indicate the depth is not what it once was. Your thoughts?

4. As mentioned earlier, we saw a series of blowouts this weekend. Unfortunately that was to be expected and is simply part of it. Unless you host a five nations (Australia, NZ, Tonga, Samoa, England) and have a second tier with PNG and Fiji, there are going to be these results. This weekend should be much better.

5. We're seeing a trend. Games are close early then blow out late. The premier athletes are so much better once fatigue hits the game. There's no shock that games blow out late. Again, it just is what is it. Same happens in the NRL. Games are close then blow out late.

6. Kurt Donoghoe was the biggest winner across the weekend. He was magnificent for the Fijians against the Kangaroos and surely now has Dolphins fans paying far more attention than they were this time last week. Many had him as best on ground, despite the result.

7. Jacob Preston runs the "Briton Nikora line" better than Briton Nikora has in two years. This coming from a Sharks fan. Preston rules!

8. Speaking of Briton Nikora, I was happy to hear the Sharks didn't rush to re-sign him. Nikora will now go to market come November 1 and I'm not worried about losing him. Two years ago I would have taken a day off work to mourn the news. His 2026 was not good and there is no way he's worth anywhere near his current contract.

9. This Sunday night's clash between Samoa and Tonga is the most excited I've ever been for a game that didn't involve my club side. It's a shame the bigger venues weren't available as this would have sold a monster amount of tickets. That said, 30,000 people will be right on top of the action in a premier stadium. Cannot wait!

10. England's massive win over France has put them, somewhat, back in the tournament. They'll be cheering for Tonga on Sunday night as it's their only route to the Semi Finals. If England can beat PNG by a large margin (it'll need to realistically be 60+) then a Tongan win can see the English go through.

11. Over to the woman's side of the tournament, this weekend we have the Jillaroos vs Wales. The Aussie team beat the English 78-0. England beat Wales 70-6. I take no pleasure in this but if this game isn't 100+ nil then it's only because the Aussies are coasting before the Semi Finals.

12. Sam Walker is set to sign a deal for about $1.4 million a season. The way the cap keeps increasing and with the money been thrown around thanks to the new clubs entering, this looks pretty much bang on.

13. If the Titans are unable to re-sign Zane Harrison, there will be chaos on the holiday strip. With Aj Brimson headed out, they have a war chest. For the first time in, honestly as long as I can remember, the club has a spine they can build around. This is a deal they simply must get done.

14. I understand the appeal of an Ipswich bid landing the 20th NRL licence but I just can't see a world in which it shouldn't be a south island side from New Zealand.

15. The overreaction to the Sydney Roosters signing Sam Verrills is what I love about rugby league fans. Two months ago social media was saying he was done. Now that he's signed for the Roosters, they supposedly "have no cap". Don't ever change!

16. At what point to the Eels "insist" on Mitch Moses not playing rep footy? His off-season will be heavily disrupted due to the injury he suffered playing for the Kangaroos. Much like his season was disrupted by injuries suffered playing for the Blues. I know they can't stop him, but they probably should try.

17. I don't know what more James Tedesco needs to do to gain universal respect. I'm not saying he's the best fullback ever but he was best on ground in the Grand Final and was the Kangaroos, undoubted, best upon his return to the arena.

18. Those Bunker angles in the PNG/Samoa game on Saturday have me thinking Channel 9/Foxtel are really going to have to pony up to improve the broadcast for games over there. They reminded me of that time Peter Beattie streamed the PM's 13 game on his phone.

19. The rise of the Fijian side has really saved the woman's side of the World Cup. They almost beat the New Zealanders last week and put the cleaners through PNG. An amazing story.

20. I genuinely can't wait for this weekend. The Tonga/Samoa game has been well hyped but it'll be fun to see Lebanon and France play similar level of opposition while New Zealand and Fiji should be fun. England need 70 points so that will be fun, at very least.