The Canberra Raiders have sensationally withdrawn their contract offer for star second-rower Hudson Young.

Young, off-contract at the end of 2027, has been constantly rumoured as a player likely to test his value on the open market, despite assurances out of the club that they are confident of retaining him.

It comes with the PNG Chiefs, who he will tour in the coming weeks, set to offer Young a deal to become part of the Port Moresby-based outfit from the start of 2027.

The Raiders have been in talks with Young for much of the year over his future, offering a deal believed to be worth $4.4 million over four years, having increased both the money involved and length from their original offer.

Canberra confirmed the news in a statement on Monday afternoon.

"After discussions with members of the Board and senior management, the Canberra Raiders have withdrawn their latest contract offer to Hudson Young," the Raiders wrote.

"Hudson has been and remains an extremely valuable member of the club since making his NRL debut in 2019, and has played more than 150 games for the Raiders.

"The club's offer to Hudson and his management was intended to keep him at the Raiders for the rest of his career, as an integral part of the club and a potential future leader.

"The offer that was made was the largest in club history. As a club, we believe we have done all we can to keep Hudson in Canberra.

"However, negotiations have been ongoing since June, and the club needed an answer before the end of October so they could plan for the future.

"Hudson remains contracted to the Raiders for the 2027 season, and we look forward to seeing him return for pre-season training."

Ultimately, the $1.1 million valuation for Young, while potentially being exactly what he is worth, makes it hard for the club to plan into the future, not knowing whether to set the salary cap space aside or not after November 1, when the Raiders themselves can start attacking other options.

The value of second-rowers has climbed dramatically in recent times, with Jacob Preston re-signing at the Bulldogs on around $850,000 per year, Samuela Fainu commanding big dollars in re-signing long-term with the Wests Tigers, and Penrith Panthers star Liam Martin understood to be chasing about a million dollars per year from his club.

Young and Martin could now both head to November 1, with the understanding that the Chiefs, who have offered Young $900,000 per year, but on an increased value given their tax-free status, will become favourites for the Raiders star, although they are still waiting for sign off from the NRL on their valuation.

Other clubs could yet become interested in Young with the Raiders withdrawing their offer, although they will struggle to compete with the Chiefs on the money side.