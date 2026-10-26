Samoan forward Francis Manuleleua has taken a convincing lead in Zero Tackle's Rugby League World Cup MVP after putting together a second strong performance for his nation.
The Newcastle second-rower, on debut for Samoa, has been among the best for Samoa across both of their opening wins against France and Papua New Guinea.
The efforts have given him a nine-vote lead ahead of Fijian forward Caleb Navale, who polled again against Australia, while Jarome Luai, Kurt Donoghoe and Tolutau Koula polled well to sit in the top five.
Koula was one of two perfect players during Week 2 alongside AJ Brimson, who set the tone for England in their crunching win over France.
Elsewhere, all of Chanel Harris-Tavita, Manuleleua, Jahrome Hughes, Jamayne Isaako, James Tedesco and Kurt Dongohoe were voted as player of the game by at least one judge.
All of that ultimately means that between Navle in second spot, and Nixon Putt down in 15th spot, there are only four votes separating, while 55 different players have already secured at least one vote during the tournaments.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel consisting of Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalists Magdalena Murdoch and Daniel Nichols, and myself as editor, will cast votes on each game during the tournament on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning a player can secure a maximum of 20 votes from each match.
Here are the votes for Week 2.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Magdalena Murdoch
|5
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Lehi Hopoate
|Jason Taumalolo
|Lehi Hopoate
|Lehi Hopoate
|3
|Jojo Fifita
|Lehi Hopoate
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|2
|Jason Taumalolo
|Tuimoala Lolohea
|Jojo Fifita
|Jojo Fifita
|1
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Alex Conti
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Magdalena Murdoch
|5
|Francis Manuleleua
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|4
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Francis Manuleleua
|Francis Manuleleua
|Francis Manuleleua
|3
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|2
|Ata Mariota
|Ata Mariota
|Ata Mariota
|Ata Mariota
|1
|Spencer Leniu
|Brian To'o
|Spencer Leniu
|Nixon Putt
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Magdalena Murdoch
|5
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|3
|George Williams
|Luke Thompson
|George Williams
|George Williams
|2
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|1
|Max King
|George Williams
|Harry Smith
|Luke Thompson
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Magdalena Murdoch
|5
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Jahrome Hughes
|Keano Kini
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Esom Ioka
|Jamayne Isaako
|Keano Kini
|Esom Ioka
|2
|Keano Kini
|Erin Clark
|Tanner Stowers-Smith
|Keano Kini
|1
|Tanner Stowers-Smith
|Tanner Stowers-Smith
|Esom Ioka
|Erin Clark
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Magdalena Murdoch
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|Kurt Donoghoe
|4
|Kurt Donoghoe
|Kurt Donoghoe
|Kurt Donoghoe
|James Tedesco
|3
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Patrick Carrigan
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Caleb Navale
|Caleb Navale
|Tom Trbojevic
|Cameron Murray
|1
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Caleb Navale
|Caleb Navale
Top ten
|RANK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Francis Manuleleua
|17
|31
|2
|Caleb Navale
|6
|22
|3
|Jarome Luai
|12
|21
|3
|Kurt Donoghoe
|17
|21
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|20
|21
|6
|AJ Brimson
|20
|20
|6
|Isaiya Katoa
|0
|20
|6
|Sua Fa'alogo
|0
|20
|9
|Brandon Wakeham
|0
|19
|9
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|19
|19
|9
|Gairo Voro
|0
|19
|9
|Jack Bostock
|0
|19
|9
|Jahrome Hughes
|19
|19
|9
|James Tedesco
|19
|19