Former NRL talent Manase Fainu is set to be released on parole after serving more than four years of his sentence.

Since May this year, the 28-year-old has wanted to play rugby league again, and with his release on parole, he wants to attempt a return to the NRL.

In 2022, he was jailed when the District Court found him guilty on the counts of wounding a person with intent to cause bodily harm for stabbing Faamanu Levi outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Wattle Grove.

Manase Fainu was sentenced to eight years in prison by Judge Nanaette Williams and was stood down under the no-fault stand-down policy.

The former Manly talent tried to get his conviction removed in 2023. However, it was denied.

A Parole Authority spokesman spoke about Fainu's release and the conditions set, as he will be released on Friday after serving a four-year sentence along with three months' non-parole.

“Since January, (Fainu) has undertaken supervised day and weekend leave approved to support his transition back into the community,” they said.

“On parole, he will remain under the supervision of CSNSW Community Corrections officers and must comply with strict conditions, including that he does not contact, communicate with, watch, stalk, harass or intimidate the victim.”

NSWRL denied Manase's return to rugby league in June this year.

Fainu wanted to play rugby league on weekends, when he was allowed to leave prison under supervision.

He hoped to be registered and approved to play for the Alexandria Rovers in the South Sydney A-grade competition before the June 30 deadline.

On day release, while wearing an ankle monitor, Fainu was seen at the Tonga training session on Tuesday.

Training took place at Wentworth Park, with John Hopoate seen greeting Fainu on the sidelines.

John Hopoate, a long-serving Tonga staff member, hopes people will consider giving Manase Fainu a second chance.

"We don't forget our people who have been here before," Hopoate told the media.

"He made a mistake, he knows that, we know that, but we won't forget about him – he's family. He's done his time, and we won't keep judging him; we'll embrace him. He certainly looked fit."

Currently, Latu, Samuela and Sione Fainu play for the Wests Tigers NRL side.

Sione and Samuela have signed extensions until the end of 2029, while Latu is expected to stay with the Tigers as he is set to become available on the open market.

The brothers have publicly stated they want to be in the NRL together at the same club.

Manase Fainu played 34 games combined in 2018 and 2019, and any deal returning to the NRL would need their approval.