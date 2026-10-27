The Canberra Raiders have revealed they are still in talks with Wagga Wagga City Council over the prospect of an NRL game being played in the city in 2027.

The Raiders have regularly taken one of their home games to regional New South Wales in areas surrounding the national capital, although they didn't do so in 2026.

In 2025, they played a game in Mudgee against the Penrith Panthers, resulting in a four-point win, while their home game away from Canberra prior to that was in 2023 at McDonald's Park in Wagga Wagga, where they beat the Dolphins in a high-scoring thriller.

The Raiders played three years consecutively in Wagga Wagga, losing games to the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights in 2022 and 2021 respectively, while they knocked over the Panthers on their first trip to the venue back in 2019.

Now, talks to return to Wagga Wagga are on, with the club confirming in a short statement they are committed to the Riverina region.

"The Canberra Raiders welcome last night's decision by Wagga Wagga City Council to continue negotiations with the club about bringing NRL content to the Riverina in 2027," the club wrote.

"The club and Council are both keen to explore this opportunity. An NRL competition match has not been played in Wagga Wagga since 2023.

"The Raiders are also in discussions with the NRL about the club's allocation of home matches for the 2027 season. Talks with Council will continue alongside these discussions.

"The Raiders value their connection to the Riverina and thank the Wagga Wagga City Council for their ongoing support in hosting matches.

"The club will provide further updates when discussions are finalised."

The full NRL draw for 2027 is set to be released on Monday, November 16 - the day after the Rugby League World Cup concludes - although the Raiders may not have a decision from Wagga Wagga by then.

The news comes just a day after the Raiders confirmed their long-term contract extension for Hudson Young had been taken off the table.

The Riverina region, synonymous with rugby league, is most famous for producing Laurie Daley for the Raiders. There are plenty of others currently in the competition who came from the area but don't play at the Raiders, including Liam Martin, who the Raiders are now seriously considering following the decision over Young.