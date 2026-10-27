Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has fallen 28 spots in Zero Tackle's top 50 players at the end of 2026, with the star failing to inspire his side back towards the top of the competition.

Haas' season was still good enough to be included, but not good enough to push further up the list, with the prop the only Bronco to make the cut this year.

Elsewhere, six faces who didn't feature last year make positions 30 through to 21, including a return for Cameron Murray after he missed all of 2025 out injured.

Here is how part 3 of this year's top 50 countdown looks.

30. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Last year's rank: 2

There will be eyebrows raised about exactly how far Haas has fallen down the list in 2026, but the justification - that the Broncos weren't as good and neither was he - is hard to argue.

The Broncos enforcer who will move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs next year is still elite, but ultimately, he ran for less metres, and produced less with the ball in hand.

From 70 offloads last year, he made just 25 this year. It's that which is not arguable, and nor is Brisbane's overall form drop off.

29. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

Last year's rank: No rank

Taumalolo had his best season in many throughout 2026, reclaiming a spot on a list he hasn't featured on for many years.

You could easily argue he was among the elite middle third players, and was certainly the best for the Cowboys. Just turned up and did his job week in and week out.

His production with the ball in hand was well up, cracking 150 metres more than he didn't, and Todd Payten seems to have finally settled on the role he will play to the end of his career.

28. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Last year's rank: No rank

Murray missed this list in 2025 owing to missing all of the season with a pre-season injury, and his absence was felt in a big way by the Maroubra-based outfit.

Ultimately, when you lose an elite lock - definitely one of the top three in the game - it makes a difference, as it did having him back on the field this year.

Not everything Murray does can be quantified in numbers, but the way he finds his front in every tackle, rarely gets dominated, plays the ball quickly, ball plays strongly and defends is excellent.

27. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Last year's rank: No rank

Brian To'o might have a height problem in the modern game, but it doesn't mean he misses this list. He was once again in absolutely everything for the Panthers, and is the kind of player who has actually been more important to the Panthers than most give him credit for.

His try-scoring record - 16 from 24 games - stands up just fine on its own, but his impact on the Panthers is so much more.

He finished with 115 tackle busts and 195 metres per game, and has essentially set the standard in the modern game for what a winger needs to be able to bring their team.

26. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

Last year's rank: No rank

Best, now a representative player, is one of the most important attacking assets at the Newcastle Knights, putting together another strong campaign.

While he did miss a handful of games with injury, he has such an impact on the way the Knights attack, and there is a real thought that the club don't make it quite as far without him in 2026.

Finished the year with 18 try assists and almost 140 metres per game, putting him in the elite class for centres.

25. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

Last year's rank: 17

Addin Fonua-Blake joining the Sharks was supposed to be the last part of the puzzle for the club, and while they haven't managed to make a grand final, it's not through any fault of his own.

Across 23 games this year, he finshed with 142 metres per game, 67 tackle busts and tackled at 96.5 per cent.

They are elite numbers for a prop, but he needs more support for the Sharks to break the final hurdle next year.

24. Lachlan Galvin (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Last year's rank: No rank

Maybe one of the toughest players in the NRL to rate - not because of his own performances, but because of the way his team plays with him in the number seven.

Galvin is not a halfback, and yet was still the Bulldogs best player in 2026, finishing the year with 10 tries, 16 try assists and 22 forced drop outs as well as 17 offloads and 116 metres per game.

That doesn't happen by accident. He needs to have a role change, but his performances can stay exactly as they are.

23. Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors)

Last year's rank: 43

No team goes as well as the Warriors did in 2026 with a hooker not up to the mark, and Egan, who has recently re-signed out to the end of 2028, had an excellent campaign for the Warriors.

Consistent at both ends of the park, his attack is a spark for the Auckland-based club to the point it's noticeable when he is not on the field, and his defence equally as important.

22. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

Last year's rank: No rank

Walker is on a rollercoaster ride after the season given recent contract developments, but his in season form was excellent for the Roosters.

He finished the year with 11 tries, 22 try assists and 22 forced drop outs from just 23 games, being in everything for the Roosters.

Pressure on in 2027 though with the departure of his towering wingers and halves partner Daly Cherry-Evans.

21. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

Last year's rank: 26

Another strong season from the Hammer sees him land in a very similar one to the spot he held last year.

21 matches saw 14 tries and 12 try assists, running at more than a try involvement per game, and being a key player in one of the NRL's best attacks.

He wasn't perfect at the back, but won representative jerseys and was a big part of the reason the Dolphins went as far as they did through September.

The full top 50... So far

50. Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers)

49. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

48. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

47. Jack Williams (Parramatta Eels)

46. Mitch Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

45. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

44. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)

43. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

42. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

41. Sua Fa'alogo (Melbourne Storm)

40. Daly Cherry-Evans (Sydney Roosters)

39. Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs)

38. Jack Bostock (The Dolphins)

37. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

36. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

35. Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans)

34. Jackson Ford (New Zealand Warriors)

33. Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)

32. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins)

31. Hamish Stewart (St George Illawarra Dragons)

30. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

29. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

28. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

27. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

26. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

25. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

24. Lachlan Galvin (Canterbury Bulldogs)

23. Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors)

22. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

21. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)