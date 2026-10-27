The teams for the third round of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup group stage matches have been named with key selection calls made ahead of the pivotal clashes.

See every 2026 Rugby League World Cup team list, key inclusion and omission, with late changes updated before kick-off.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

England vs Papua New Guinea Team Lists: Round 3, 2026

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves

New Zealand vs Fiji Team Lists: Round 3, 2026

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves

Australia vs Cook Islands Team Lists: Round 3, 2026

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves

Lebanon vs France Team Lists: Round 3, 2026

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves

Tonga vs Samoa Team Lists: Round 3, 2026