The teams for the third round of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup group stage matches have been named with key selection calls made ahead of the pivotal clashes.

See every 2026 Rugby League World Cup team list, key inclusion and omission, with late changes updated before kick-off.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

England vs Papua New Guinea Team Lists: Round 3, 2026

 2026-10-30T09:05:00Z 
 
 
WIN Stadium
ENG   
 2026-10-30T09:05:00Z 
   PNG
    #RLWC2026
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Hugo SavalaHugo Savala
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Matty AshtonMatty Ashton
6 George WilliamsGeorge Williams
7 Harry SmithHarry Smith
8 Max KingMax King
9 Jez LittenJez Litten
10 Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
11 Junior NsembaJunior Nsemba
12 Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul
13 Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
 INTERCHANGE
14 Mikey LewisMikey Lewis
15 Sam WaltersSam Walters
16 Ethan HavardEthan Havard
17 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
18 Ben CurrieBen Currie
19 Jack WelsbyJack Welsby
 RESERVES
20 Brad O'NeillBrad O'Neill
21 Zach EckersleyZach Eckersley
22 Kallum WatkinsKallum Watkins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 1
Robert DerbyRobert Derby 2
Josh FeledyJosh Feledy 3
Nene MacdonaldNene Macdonald 4
Dudley DotoiDudley Dotoi 5
Gairo VoroGairo Voro 6
Bailey Biondi-OdoBailey Biondi-Odo 7
Epel KapiniasEpel Kapinias 8
Edwin IpapeEdwin Ipape 9
Luca MorettiLuca Moretti 10
Rhyse MartinRhyse Martin 11
Nixon PuttNixon Putt 12
Liam HorneLiam Horne 13
 INTERCHANGE
Finley GlareFinley Glare 14
Jacob TaulaniJacob Taulani 15
Robert MathiasRobert Mathias 16
Sanny WaboSanny Wabo 17
Valentine RichardValentine Richard 18
Zev JohnZev John 19
 RESERVES
Morea MoreaMorea Morea 20
Rodrick TaiRodrick Tai 21
Alex MaxAlex Max 22

New Zealand vs Fiji Team Lists: Round 3, 2026

 2026-10-31T04:45:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
NZL   
 2026-10-31T04:45:00Z 
   FIJ
    #RLWC2026
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Keano KiniKeano Kini
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
13 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
 INTERCHANGE
14 Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin
15 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
16 Erin ClarkErin Clark
17 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
18 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
19 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
 RESERVES
20 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
21 Jacob LabanJacob Laban
22 T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 1
Ronald PhilitogaRonald Philitoga 2
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 3
Solomone SaukuruSolomone Saukuru 4
Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei 5
Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe 6
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 7
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
Emosi RavosaiEmosi Ravosai 10
Taane MilneTaane Milne 11
Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga 12
Caleb NavaleCaleb Navale 13
 INTERCHANGE
Josese LanyonJosese Lanyon 14
Elijah KeungElijah Keung 15
Jordan MillerJordan Miller 16
Joseph LitidamuJoseph Litidamu 17
Jordan LeiuJordan Leiu 18
Apenisa DritiApenisa Driti 19
 RESERVES
Zion JohnsonZion Johnson 20
B. Bentley-HapeBayleigh Bentley-Hape 21
Kylan MafoaKylan Mafoa 22

Australia vs Cook Islands Team Lists: Round 3, 2026

 2026-10-31T09:05:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
AUS   
 2026-10-31T09:05:00Z 
   COK
    #RLWC2026
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Jack BostockJack Bostock
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
15 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
16 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
17 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
18 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
19 James TedescoJames Tedesco
 RESERVES
20 Sam WalkerSam Walker
21 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
22 David FifitaDavid Fifita
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 1
Paul UlbergPaul Ulberg 2
KL IroKL Iro 3
Reubenn RennieReubenn Rennie 4
Cameron BrownCameron Brown 5
M. Winitana-PatelesioMaui Winitana-Patelesio 6
Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi 17
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 8
Ruatapu NgatikauraRuatapu Ngatikaura 9
Rhys DakinRhys Dakin 10
Amare MilfordAmare Milford 11
Delahia WigmoreDelahia Wigmore 12
Mason TeagueMason Teague 13
 INTERCHANGE
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters 7
K-CI Newton-WhareK-CI Newton-Whare 14
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa 15
David TuarikiDavid Tuariki 16
Chaev KoloneChaev Kolone 18
Glassie GlassieGlassie Glassie 19
 RESERVES
Brody TamaruaBrody Tamarua 20
P. Petterson-RobatiPride Petterson-Robati 21
Reuben PorterReuben Porter 22

Lebanon vs France Team Lists: Round 3, 2026

 2026-11-01T06:50:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
LBN   
 2026-11-01T06:50:00Z 
   FRA
    #RLWC2026
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
2 Tony FrancisTony Francis
3 Michael GabraelMichael Gabrael
4 Jordan SamraniJordan Samrani
5 Jason SaabJason Saab
6 Joseph NohraJoseph Nohra
7 Alex ContiAlex Conti
8 Jaxson RahmeJaxson Rahme
9 Moustafa DiraniMoustafa Dirani
10 James RoumanosJames Roumanos
11 Tony SukkarTony Sukkar
12 Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski
13 Alex TwalAlex Twal
 INTERCHANGE
14 Yehya AyacheYehya Ayache
15 Tupou FrancisTupou Francis
16 Jalal BazzazJalal Bazzaz
17 Khalil RahmeKhalil Rahme
18 Shadi HammoudShadi Hammoud
19 Mikael IbrahimMikael Ibrahim
 RESERVES
20 Ibrahim El LabbanIbrahim El Labban
21 Cameron KanaanCameron Kanaan
22 Mohamed AlameddineMohamed Alameddine
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Arthur MourgueArthur Mourgue 1
Leo DarrelatourLeo Darrelatour 2
G. Aispuro-BichetGuillermo Aispuro-Bichet 3
Romeo TropisRomeo Tropis 4
Benjamin LaguerreBenjamin Laguerre 5
Cesar RougeCesar Rouge 6
Thomas LacansThomas Lacans 7
Romain NavarreteRomain Navarrete 8
Alrix Da CostaAlrix Da Costa 9
Julian BousquetJulian Bousquet 10
Mathieu CozzaMathieu Cozza 11
Mathieu JussaumeMathieu Jussaume 12
Benjamin GarciaBenjamin Garcia 13
 INTERCHANGE
Amir BourouhAmir Bourouh 14
Lambert BelmasLambert Belmas 15
Jordan DezariaJordan Dezaria 16
Jowasa DrodrolagiJowasa Drodrolagi 17
Theo FagesTheo Fages 18
Fouad YahaFouad Yaha 19
 RESERVES
Tiaki ChanTiaki Chan 20
Louis GrossemyLouis Grossemy 21
Arthur RomanoArthur Romano 22

Tonga vs Samoa Team Lists: Round 3, 2026

 2026-11-01T09:05:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
TON   
 2026-11-01T09:05:00Z 
   SAM
    #RLWC2026
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
4 Robert ToiaRobert Toia
5 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
6 Tuimoala LoloheaTuimoala Lolohea
7 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi
10 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Siua WongSiua Wong
13 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
 INTERCHANGE
14 Soni LukeSoni Luke
15 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
16 Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga
17 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
18 Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima
19 Latu FainuLatu Fainu
 RESERVES
20 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
21 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
22 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 1
Brian To'oBrian To'o 2
Izack TagoIzack Tago 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo 5
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 6
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 8
Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 11
Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen 12
Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 15
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 16
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 17
Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo 18
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 19
 RESERVES
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 20
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 21
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 22