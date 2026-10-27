The teams for the third round of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup group stage matches have been named with key selection calls made ahead of the pivotal clashes.
See every 2026 Rugby League World Cup team list, key inclusion and omission, with late changes updated before kick-off.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
England vs Papua New Guinea Team Lists: Round 3, 2026
2026-10-30T09:05:00Z
WIN Stadium
ENG
2026-10-30T09:05:00Z
PNG
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Hugo Savala
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Matty Ashton
|6
|George Williams
|7
|Harry Smith
|8
|Max King
|9
|Jez Litten
|10
|Luke Thompson
|11
|Junior Nsemba
|12
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|13
|Morgan Knowles
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Mikey Lewis
|15
|Sam Walters
|16
|Ethan Havard
|17
|Victor Radley
|18
|Ben Currie
|19
|Jack Welsby
|RESERVES
|20
|Brad O'Neill
|21
|Zach Eckersley
|22
|Kallum Watkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Zac Laybutt
|1
|Robert Derby
|2
|Josh Feledy
|3
|Nene Macdonald
|4
|Dudley Dotoi
|5
|Gairo Voro
|6
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|7
|Epel Kapinias
|8
|Edwin Ipape
|9
|Luca Moretti
|10
|Rhyse Martin
|11
|Nixon Putt
|12
|Liam Horne
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Finley Glare
|14
|Jacob Taulani
|15
|Robert Mathias
|16
|Sanny Wabo
|17
|Valentine Richard
|18
|Zev John
|19
|RESERVES
|Morea Morea
|20
|Rodrick Tai
|21
|Alex Max
|22
New Zealand vs Fiji Team Lists: Round 3, 2026
2026-10-31T04:45:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
NZL
2026-10-31T04:45:00Z
FIJ
|1
|Keano Kini
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Casey McLean
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|J. Fisher-Harris
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Moses Leota
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Briton Nikora
|13
|Joseph Tapine
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Te Maire Martin
|15
|Naufahu Whyte
|16
|Erin Clark
|17
|Xavier Willison
|18
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|19
|Scott Sorensen
|RESERVES
|20
|Leo Thompson
|21
|Jacob Laban
|22
|T. Stowers-Smith
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sunia Turuva
|1
|Ronald Philitoga
|2
|Waqa Blake
|3
|Solomone Saukuru
|4
|Semi Valemei
|5
|Kurt Donoghoe
|6
|Brandon Wakeham
|7
|Jacob Saifiti
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|Emosi Ravosai
|10
|Taane Milne
|11
|Kitione Kautoga
|12
|Caleb Navale
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Josese Lanyon
|14
|Elijah Keung
|15
|Jordan Miller
|16
|Joseph Litidamu
|17
|Jordan Leiu
|18
|Apenisa Driti
|19
|RESERVES
|Zion Johnson
|20
|B. Bentley-Hape
|21
|Kylan Mafoa
|22
Australia vs Cook Islands Team Lists: Round 3, 2026
2026-10-31T09:05:00Z
QLD Country Bank
AUS
2026-10-31T09:05:00Z
COK
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Jack Bostock
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Tom Trbojevic
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Tom Dearden
|8
|Patrick Carrigan
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Jacob Preston
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ethan Strange
|15
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|16
|Cameron Murray
|17
|Reuben Cotter
|18
|Lindsay Smith
|19
|James Tedesco
|RESERVES
|20
|Sam Walker
|21
|Latrell Mitchell
|22
|David Fifita
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Valentine Holmes
|1
|Paul Ulberg
|2
|KL Iro
|3
|Reubenn Rennie
|4
|Cameron Brown
|5
|M. Winitana-Patelesio
|6
|Brad Takairangi
|17
|Davvy Moale
|8
|Ruatapu Ngatikaura
|9
|Rhys Dakin
|10
|Amare Milford
|11
|Delahia Wigmore
|12
|Mason Teague
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Esan Marsters
|7
|K-CI Newton-Whare
|14
|Makahesi Makatoa
|15
|David Tuariki
|16
|Chaev Kolone
|18
|Glassie Glassie
|19
|RESERVES
|Brody Tamarua
|20
|P. Petterson-Robati
|21
|Reuben Porter
|22
Lebanon vs France Team Lists: Round 3, 2026
2026-11-01T06:50:00Z
CommBank Stadium
LBN
2026-11-01T06:50:00Z
FRA
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Tony Francis
|3
|Michael Gabrael
|4
|Jordan Samrani
|5
|Jason Saab
|6
|Joseph Nohra
|7
|Alex Conti
|8
|Jaxson Rahme
|9
|Moustafa Dirani
|10
|James Roumanos
|11
|Tony Sukkar
|12
|Abbas Miski
|13
|Alex Twal
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Yehya Ayache
|15
|Tupou Francis
|16
|Jalal Bazzaz
|17
|Khalil Rahme
|18
|Shadi Hammoud
|19
|Mikael Ibrahim
|RESERVES
|20
|Ibrahim El Labban
|21
|Cameron Kanaan
|22
|Mohamed Alameddine
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Arthur Mourgue
|1
|Leo Darrelatour
|2
|G. Aispuro-Bichet
|3
|Romeo Tropis
|4
|Benjamin Laguerre
|5
|Cesar Rouge
|6
|Thomas Lacans
|7
|Romain Navarrete
|8
|Alrix Da Costa
|9
|Julian Bousquet
|10
|Mathieu Cozza
|11
|Mathieu Jussaume
|12
|Benjamin Garcia
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Amir Bourouh
|14
|Lambert Belmas
|15
|Jordan Dezaria
|16
|Jowasa Drodrolagi
|17
|Theo Fages
|18
|Fouad Yaha
|19
|RESERVES
|Tiaki Chan
|20
|Louis Grossemy
|21
|Arthur Romano
|22
Tonga vs Samoa Team Lists: Round 3, 2026
2026-11-01T09:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
TON
2026-11-01T09:05:00Z
SAM
|1
|Lehi Hopoate
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Robert Toia
|5
|Jojo Fifita
|6
|Tuimoala Lolohea
|7
|Isaiya Katoa
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Salesi Foketi
|10
|Jason Taumalolo
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Siua Wong
|13
|Tyson Frizell
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Soni Luke
|15
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|16
|Demitric Vaimauga
|17
|Taniela Paseka
|18
|Leka Halasima
|19
|Latu Fainu
|RESERVES
|20
|Paul Alamoti
|21
|K. Finefeuiaki
|22
|Sione Katoa
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Brian To'o
|2
|Izack Tago
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Sua Fa'alogo
|5
|C. Harris-Tavita
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Francis Molo
|8
|Benaiah Ioelu
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Connelly Lemuelu
|11
|Jermaine McEwen
|12
|Francis Manuleleua
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jazz Tevaga
|14
|Spencer Leniu
|15
|Shawn Blore
|16
|Ata Mariota
|17
|Clayton Faulalo
|18
|Ronald Volkman
|19
|RESERVES
|Pasami Saulo
|20
|Enari Tuala
|21
|Deine Mariner
|22