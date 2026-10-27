The North Queensland Cowboys are constantly under pressure, and even a finals qualification in 2026 isn't about to change that.

Todd Payten has never been - to the outside world at least - comfortable in his chair at the Cowboys.

That comes when the team is better than the actual results they have dished up almost consistently throughout his time in charge.

Ultimately, the Cowboys enter 2027 needing a new direction, and they do get a chance for a refresh with Scott Drinkwater's departure.

The November 1 period and beyond will also be critical for North Queensland, with a host of players off-contract at the end of 2027 and the real potential for a bit of a continuing squad refresh.

Here is the state of play for the Cowboys ahead of November 1.

Current 2028 squad

Braidon Burns, Joe Chan, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Robert Derby, Sione Katoa, Heilum Luki, Reed Mahoney, Thomas Mikaele, Griffin Neame, Jaxon Purdue, Jesse Ramien, James Walsh

Off-contract at the end of 2027

Coen Hess, Kaiden Lahrs, Zac Laybutt, Soni Luke, Jeremiah Nanai, Jason Taumalolo

Current 2028 best 19

1. Jaxon Purdue

2. Braidon Burns

3. Tom Chester

4. Jesse Ramien

5. Sione Katoa

6. Jake Clifford

7. Tom Dearden

8. Reuben Cotter

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Griffin Neame

11. Joe Chan

12. Heilum Luki

13. Thomas Mikaele

Interchange

14. Robert Derby

15. James Walsh

16. No player signed.

17. No player signed.

18. No player signed.

19. No player signed.

The Cowboys, as it stands, have 15 players locked up for 2028, although that number could climb with spots still left to fill for 2027, let alone the following season.

Jeremiah Nanai is the biggest ticket still off-contract, but all indications are that he will head to November 1, and could well leave Townsville.

Beyond that, the club also have decisions to make on experienced campaigners Jason Taumalolo and Coen Hess in the forwards, while the rumour that Tom Dearden wants to move to Sydney is seemingly never far away.

Elsewhere, the jury is out at fullback and in the halves, and it's clear depth is needed right across the squad.

Here are five options the Cowboys should be targeting on the open market from November 1.